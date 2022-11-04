Preview and Predictions: Michigan vs. Rutgers

No. 5 Michigan (8-0) will travel east to Piscataway to take on Rutgers on Saturday at 7:30 p.m. EDT on Big Ten Network.

The Scarlet Knights (4-4) got off to a fast start this season going 3-0. But Rutgers lost the next four out of five games. The lone win for Rutgers in Big Ten play came against Indiana.

The maize and blue have dominated this series. Michigan holds a 7-1 all-time lead against Rutgers and the Wolverines have won the last seven games. The Wolverines defeated Rutgers last season in the Big House, 20-13.

The last time Michigan played the Scarlet Knights in New Jersey was in 2020, the COVID year, and it was a thriller. The Wolverines defeated Rutgers 48-42 but it took three overtimes to get that victory.

Like we do every week, we are going to break down the game for you and compare offense to defense and vice versa. Plus, Isaiah Hole and Trent Knoop will give their predictions on what they believe will happen on Saturday night.

Michigan offense vs. Rutgers defense

Photo: Isaiah Hole

Michigan scoring offense: No. 8 (41 points per game)

Rutgers scoring defense: No. 44 (22.5 points per game allowed)

Michigan run offense: No. 5 (246 yards per game)

Rutgers run defense: No. 19 (108.1 yards per game)

Michigan pass offense: No. 86 (223.8 yards per game)

Rutgers pass defense: No. 21 (187.1 yards per game)

Michigan total offense: No. 22 (469.8 yards per game)

Rutgers total defense: No. 12 (295.3 yards per game)

Michigan sophomore quarterback J.J. McCarthy is once again the nation’s most accurate passer. He tops the charts by completing 74.6% of his throws. The Wolverines haven’t exactly asked him to go win a game and the deep ball hasn’t been a thing yet, but the former five-star is in great control of the offense and he’s done a fine job of not turning the ball over. McCarthy has thrown 10 touchdowns compared to two interceptions.

While the passing game is about average, the run game has excelled. Blake Corum has his name mentioned in Heisman talk and for good reason. He is second in the country running for 14 touchdowns and he is No. 6 averaging 134.7 yards per game on the ground.

Story continues

The Wolverines have four receivers that are seeing action in the passing game. Ronnie Bell and Luke Schoonmaker have become a safety net for McCarthy, while Roman Wilson and Cornelius Johnson have been good on intermediate routes, and even the longer routes when Michigan chooses to do so.

So what exactly is Michigan going up against?

Well, statistically the Scarlet Knights are a top-25 defense. But Rutgers has played two teams that are inside the top 50 in the country in total offense. Minnesota — who put up 31 points against Rutgers — is No. 49 and Ohio State — who scored 49 points — is No. 6 in the country in total offense. The Scarlet Knights have played three teams ranked 110 or worst in the nation in total offense.

So those stats are a little skewed. When Ohio State played Rutgers, it mustered 413 yards and the Gophers gained 375 yards.

Pro Football Focus is high on Rutgers’ defense. PFF ranks the Scarlet Knights No. 24 and gives them a 90.1 grade.

Michigan defense vs. Rutgers offense

Paul Rutherford-USA TODAY Sports

Rutgers scoring offense: No. 114 (20.1 points per game)

Michigan scoring defense: No. 3 (11.5 points per game)

Rutgers run offense: No. 67 (150.6 yards per game)

Michigan run defense: No. 3 (79.7 yards per game)

Rutgers passing offense: No. 121 (154.8 yards per game)

Michigan passing defense: No. 8 (170.5 yards per game)

Rutgers total offense: No. 121 (305.4 yards per game)

Michigan total defense: No. 3 (250.3 yards per game)

Greg Schiano named Gavin Wimsatt the starter on Saturday against Michigan. The Scarlet Knights have played three quarterbacks this season, but it appears that Wimsatt will get the nod. The other two that could see some time would be Evan Simon and Noah Vedral.

Wimsatt got the start last week against Minnesota and he has had a shaky start to the season. He has completed 40% of his throws, thrown for 185 yards, and threw one touchdown compared to three interceptions. While he hasn’t been good so far, he has been even worse when under pressure. According to PFF, Wimsatt completes 12% of his passes and has thrown two interceptions when he faces pressure.

The Scarlet Knights will try to lean on their run game against Michigan but their star running back, Samuel Brown V, has been ruled out for the season. Rutgers will use Kyle Monangai and Al-Shadee Salaam against the Wolverines.

The tricky part for Rutgers is its offensive line play. According to PFF, the Scarlet Knights has one starting lineman that has a 70 or higher run block grade and the other four are below 60. It’s even worse when it comes to pass blocking. Here are the starting five pass-blocking grades: 69.6, 64.2, 55.5, 45.5, and 31.7.

Michigan should be able to get that pressure that it will want to have on Wimsatt come Saturday. The Wolverines are the 20th-best pass-rushing team according to PFF with an 82.0 grade.

Mike Morris is second in the Big Ten with 5.5 sacks this season and Eyabi Okie is next on the team with three.

Other stats to know

Photo: Isaiah Hole

Rutgers ranks 130th (out of 131) in the country allowing teams to score touchdowns 83.3% of the time in the red zone. The Scarlet Knights have allowed 15 touchdowns in 18 attempts by opponents.

Rutgers is ranked 107th in the nation in sacks: 12 for the season

Rutgers has allowed 13 sacks on its quarterbacks this season

The Scarlet Knights have forced 11 turnovers but have lost 13

Scarlet Knights are 120th in third down conversions, converting 29.7% of them.

Rutgers players to know

Kyle Ross-USA TODAY Sports

WR Sean Ryan: 16 receptions for 269 yards and two touchdowns

WR Aron Cruickshank: 27 receptions for 255 yards and two touchdowns

TE Johnny Langan: 20 receptions for 178 yards and one touchdown

LB Deion Jennings: 68 tackles and 5.5 tackles for loss

DB Christian Izien: 54 tackles, five tackles for loss, and 1.5 sacks

DB Christian Braswell: 26 tackles, three interceptions, and one touchdown

DE Aaron Lewis: 34 tackles, six tackles for loss, and one sack

DL Wesley Bailey: 18 tackles, six tackles for loss, and 3.5 sacks

Predictions

Wolverines Wire staff writers Isaiah Hole and Trent Knoop share their thoughts on the game, two soft predictions, one bold prediction and the final score.

Isaiah Hole:

Rutgers has had its moments, but it is reeling, once again. Incapable of fielding an offense, the Scarlet Knights rely heavily on their defense.

Weirdly enough, this will be the second-best defense Michigan has faced. They are 19th against the run and 21st against the pass. However, we’ve seen — like when they’ve played Ohio State — that they cannot stop more explosive offenses.

This will be one where the Wolverines need to find ways to finish. It’s probably the best test to do so before Illinois and OSU, given that Nebraska’s D isn’t anything to write home about.

On the other side of the ball, Rutgers just can’t string together much of anything. Gavin Wimsatt is turnover prone, and this should be one where the Wolverines dominate.

The big caveat here is how Michigan responds after an emotional win, followed by the three-ring circus that followed the MSU game. One person close to the program told me that the maize and blue are angry and have played angry in practice. We’ll see how that translates to the game.

-Soft predictions

Michigan forces three turnovers

Blake Corum manages 150-plus yards again

-Bold prediction

Michigan holds Rutgers to under 150 total yards of offense

-Final score prediction

Michigan 38, Rutgers 6

Trent Knoop:

I feel bad for Rutgers because I think Michigan is out for some vengeance in this game for two reasons.

One, what happened against Michigan State in the tunnel. The Wolverines, I’m sure, have some pent-up anger in there that they want to unleash on the football field. Secondly, the College Football Playoff committee has the Wolverines ranked fifth in the country, one spot out of the top four. I think Michigan has something to prove and this may be a game where Jim Harbaugh doesn’t let his foot off the pedal.

The maize and blue have had a red zone issue where they can’t score touchdowns inside the opponent’s 20. But Rutgers has been putrid stopping teams from scoring touchdowns, so this seems to be a game where that can change. The Scarlet Knights do have a good defense, on paper, but they have struggled to stop offenses with a pulse.

The Rutgers’ offense is really bad. Gavin Wimsatt has been turnover prone and his stats are unimpressive. I think we see multiple quarterbacks on Saturday but none of them will be able to get the offense flowing against a tough Michigan defense.

-Soft predictions

Blake Corum runs for 100-plus yards

Michigan records four sacks against Rutgers

-Bold prediction

Michigan scores touchdowns every time it reaches the red zone

Final score prediction

Michigan 52, Rutgers 10

Story originally appeared on Wolverines Wire