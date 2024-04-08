PREVIEW: Penguins Game 78 vs. Maple Leafs

This article originally appeared on PittsburghHockeyNOW.com.

The Pittsburgh Penguins have the stage to themselves Monday in terms of their hunt for a playoff spot, with no other teams they are competing with on the schedule.

With a win on the road against Auston Matthews and the Toronto Maple Leafs, the Penguins (36-30-11, 83 points) can leapfrog the Detroit Red Wings (84 points), who are in the second Eastern Conference wildcard spot, and equal the 85 points of the third-place New York Islanders in the Metropolitan Division.

Toronto (44-23-9), third in the Atlantic, has clinched a playoff spot but could conceivably catch Florida for second in the Atlantic and isn’t officially clear of Tampa Bay for third in the Atlantic.

Penguins Preview

The Penguins moved into a playoff spot Saturday, thanks to a hot streak and their 5-4 win that afternoon over Tampa Bay, but Detroit moved a point ahead Sunday with a 3-1 win over Buffalo.

It’s been a remarkable surge for the Penguins, who have won four straight and have an eight-game point streak (6-0-2).

