Preview: New Orleans faces Sacramento, aims for 5th straight road win

New Orleans Pelicans (47-32, sixth in the Western Conference) vs. Sacramento Kings (45-34, eighth in the Western Conference)

Sacramento, California; Thursday, 10 p.m. EDT

BOTTOM LINE: New Orleans will try to keep its four-game road win streak intact when the Pelicans take on Sacramento.

The Kings are 29-20 against Western Conference opponents. Sacramento averages 116.5 points and has outscored opponents by 1.4 points per game.

The Pelicans are 28-21 against Western Conference opponents. New Orleans is 1-7 in games decided by 3 points or fewer.

The Kings’ 14.4 made 3-pointers per game this season are just 0.9 more made shots on average than the 13.5 per game the Pelicans give up. The Pelicans are shooting 48.6% from the field, 0.5% higher than the 48.1% the Kings’ opponents have shot this season.

The teams square off for the fifth time this season. The Pelicans won the last meeting 127-117 on Dec. 5, with Brandon Ingram scoring 30 points in the victory.

TOP PERFORMERS: De’Aaron Fox is shooting 46.5% and averaging 26.5 points for the Kings. Keegan Murray is averaging 18.1 points over the last 10 games.

CJ McCollum is shooting 45.5% and averaging 19.7 points for the Pelicans. Trey Murphy III is averaging 2.4 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Kings: 5-5, averaging 107.3 points, 46.8 rebounds, 26.6 assists, 7.1 steals and 5.1 blocks per game while shooting 42.8% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 105.3 points per game.

Pelicans: 5-5, averaging 108.7 points, 42.3 rebounds, 25.1 assists, 8.9 steals and 3.2 blocks per game while shooting 45.9% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 106.9 points.

INJURIES: Kings: Malik Monk: out (mcl sprain), Kevin Huerter: out for season (shoulder).

Pelicans: Brandon Ingram: out (knee), Naji Marshall: out (shoulder).

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WGNO.