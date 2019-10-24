Preview: Oregon vs. Mike Leach's Washington State aerial attack

No. 11 Oregon is the only remaining team in the North Division without a loss and looking to stay atop of the North standings. The Ducks (6-1, 4-0 Pac-12) are looking for their eighth-straight victory at home to improve to 5-0 in Pac-12 play for the first time since 2013.

Washington State (4-3, 1-3 Pac-12) is the last-place team in the Pac-12 North. However, the Cougars have been the Achilles heel to the Ducks, winning the last four meetings against Oregon, including a 34-20 victory in Pullman last season.

Numbers to know: The Ducks enter the game with 23 passing touchdowns, good for sixth best in the nation. The Cougars boast the most passing touchdowns in the nation at 31.

Fun fact: In Autzen Stadium, Oregon has outscored its four opponents 174-19. The Ducks have allowed only one touchdown in 53 drives.

Betting line: Oregon opens as a 14-point favorite against the Cougars. The over/under is 64 total points.

"Leach"isms: The Washington State coach described Autzen Stadium as "Middle Earth". He continued to say he likes the unique atmosphere and considers it one of the loudest in the nation. The Ducks weren't sure what to make of that.

Keys to an Oregon win

In a game between two of the top offenses in the nation, there are three things the Ducks must do be victorious against the Cougars.

1. MAKE ONE-ON-ONE TACKLES

WSU leads the country in passing (440.7 yards per game), is 4th in total offense (532.7 yards per game) and 8th in scoring (42.7 points per game). Quarterback Anthony Gordon has 2,981 passing yards with 29 touchdowns and seven interceptions.

Oregon is coming off its worst defensive performance of the season at Washington and must slow the Cougar's aerial attack. It's no secret that Leach spreads out his receivers so the opposing team has to make open field tackles against his playmakers. Missed tackles will prove detrimental in this game.

2. DON'T OVERLOOK MAX BORGHI

Borghi, WSU's 5-foot-10, 197-pound running back, is one of just three FBS players with 300 yards rushing and receiving this season. The sophomore has 70 carries for 512 yards, with six rushing touchdowns and also has 36 catches for 328 yards and three receiving touchdowns.

"In terms of Washington State's use of their runningbacks in the passing game, those are dangerous football players and because people are so concerned with taking away their deep shots, some of their down-the-field threats, the flats will be evacuated," said Oregon coach Mario Cristobal. "You'll see guys catch balls out there and have 15, 20 yards of space to run with. And these are really talented guys that can make you miss and create some more yards for themselves."

3. EFFECTIVE RUNNING GAME

Oregon will have an easier shot at winning if they contain the WSU offense to the sideline. The Ducks' ball-control, ground and pound offense needs consistency from running back Cyrus Habibi-Likio and the offensive line for this to happen. The sophomore running back has set a new career high in each of the past three games while scoring six touchdowns. I would expect the Ducks to have no problem running the ball against the Cougars, who gave up 239 rushing yards to Houston and rank 2nd to last in the Pac-12 in rushing defense.

How and where to watch

Time: Saturday, Oct. 26, 7:30 p.m. (PT)

Where: Autzen Stadium, Eugene, Ore.

TV: ESPN

Radio: Portland on 1080 "The Fan", Eugene on KUGN-AM 590

