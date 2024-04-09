PREVIEW: No. 3 Texas A&M baseball team boasts nation's best pitching staff ahead of UTSA matchup

After taking two of three games during an SEC set in South Carolina over the weekend, the Texas A&M baseball team returns home to Blue Bell Park on Tuesday night to play the University of Texas at San Antonio.

The Aggies (28-4, 8-4 SEC) remained at No. 3 in the country on Monday in the USA TODAY Coaches Poll. Texas A&M had its eight-game winning streak snapped on Sunday in the series finale against the Gamecocks.

Pitching has been the Aggies' biggest strength thus far. Texas A&M ranks in the top 10 of several national categories with six shutouts (1st), 3.27 ERA (2nd), 3.65 strikeout-to-walk ratio (2nd), 11.9 strikeouts per nine innings (5th), and 1.19 WHIP (7th).

The elite pitching staff is going to get even stronger soon as junior left-handed starter Troy Wansing is "close" to returning from injury according to coach Jim Schlossnagle.

.@CoachSchloss told @TexAgsRadio this morning that @TroyWansing is "close" to being back and is "supposed" to throw during Tuesday's game vs. UTSA. — TexAgs (@TexAgs) April 8, 2024

The Aggies host the Roadrunners (19-13) at Olsen Field on Tuesday evening at 6 p.m. CST.

