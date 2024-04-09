Advertisement

PREVIEW: No. 3 Texas A&M baseball team boasts nation's best pitching staff ahead of UTSA matchup

Shaun Holkko
·1 min read

After taking two of three games during an SEC set in South Carolina over the weekend, the Texas A&M baseball team returns home to Blue Bell Park on Tuesday night to play the University of Texas at San Antonio.

The Aggies (28-4, 8-4 SEC) remained at No. 3 in the country on Monday in the USA TODAY Coaches Poll. Texas A&M had its eight-game winning streak snapped on Sunday in the series finale against the Gamecocks.

Pitching has been the Aggies' biggest strength thus far. Texas A&M ranks in the top 10 of several national categories with six shutouts (1st), 3.27 ERA (2nd), 3.65 strikeout-to-walk ratio (2nd), 11.9 strikeouts per nine innings (5th), and 1.19 WHIP (7th).

The elite pitching staff is going to get even stronger soon as junior left-handed starter Troy Wansing is "close" to returning from injury according to coach Jim Schlossnagle.

The Aggies host the Roadrunners (19-13) at Olsen Field on Tuesday evening at 6 p.m. CST.

Contact/Follow us @AggiesWire on X and like our page on Facebook to follow ongoing coverage of Texas A&M news, notes and opinions. Follow Shaun on Twitter: @Shaun_Holkko.

This article originally appeared on Aggies Wire: PREVIEW: No. 3 Texas A&M baseball team boasts nation's best pitching staff ahead of UTSA matchup