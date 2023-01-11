PREVIEW: No. 10 Texas basketball faces No. 17 TCU

The Texas Longhorns have a pivotal basketball game against TCU on Wednesday night. A win would confirm Texas as a Big 12 contender, while a loss would raise questions about the team.

Both teams are 13-2 on the season, with Texas’ only losses coming against Illinois and Kansas State. The second half of the season welcomes college basketball’s toughest gauntlet, the Big 12 conference schedule.

Having lost their head coach, many question the Longhorns ability to contend later in the season. Texas guards will have a statement opportunity against TCU.

For all his team’s struggles, Rodney Terry’s team is still 6-1 and not going away without a fight. After a poor defensive performance against Kansas State, the Longhorns held the Oklahoma State Cowboys to 46 points. Acting fast to adjust and improve is an encouraging trend moving forward.

TCU begins a tough stretch that includes Texas Tech and two tough road trips to Iowa State and West Virginia.

Game Prediction: Texas 70, TCU 62

