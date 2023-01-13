Preview of NFL Wild Card weekend matchups
With six games on deck in the long weekend of football, four quarterbacks will make their playoff debuts on Saturday.
Sam Farmer breaks down the matchups and predicts winners for the first six NFL playoff games during wild-card weekend.
NFL officials are closely scrutinizing the holders on field goals and extra points, after the league has seen evidence of some holders breaking the rules by placing the ball on a foreign object. The league told officials to watch for the practice, according to FootballZebras.com. NFL rules are clear that no object of any kind [more]
Amazon is paying the NFL $1 billion a year to stream TNF games on Prime Video.
An anonymous Arizona Cardinals teammate said 'it was like they created a monster' after Kyler Murray signed his huge contract extension with the team.
From the moment the Raiders benched quarterback Derek Carr with two games to play in the 2022 regular season, it became clear that they did it to avoid owing him $40.4 million as of February 15, the third day of the 2023 waiver period. Carr won’t be back. We already knew it. On Thursday, he [more]
The NFL playoffs have finally arrived! Check out our picks against the spread for all seven games scheduled for Super Wild Card Weekend, including Cowboys vs. Buccaneers.
The fact the 49ers have kept winning with rookie Brock Purdy is a testament to Jimmy Garoppolo, says Christian McCaffrey.
Ohio State was ranked No. 4 in the final coaches poll released this week. See how the coaches voted.
Former Patriots defensive tackle Vince Wilfork has seen the report about Jack Jones talking back to Bill Belichick, and believes it's a sign of a larger attitude shift in the younger generation of NFL players.
The Indianapolis Colts are seeking a permanent head coach, and interim coach Jeff Saturday is among the candidates.
The Patriots on Thursday announced the team has begun contract negotiations with linebackers coach Jerod Mayo to keep him in New England long-term, and they will begin interviewing for offensive coordinator candidates next week.
The Chiefs tight end also shared a story that highlights Andy Reid’s sense of humor.
Some of the biggest names in pro sports ― including Cincinnati Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow — are spending $5 million or more buying U.S. farms.
Brock Purdy again is drawing Joe Montana comparisons.
Matt Harmon is joined by Scott Pianowski and Frank Schwab to preview all six of this weekend’s NFL playoff games for Wild Card weekend in great detail.
Dallas Cowboys linebacker Micah Parsons was among the most notable omissions from the first ever Players' All-Pro Team.
The condition of Jalen Hurts' shoulder could determine the Eagles' Super Bowl fate, along with these other things.