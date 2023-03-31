A preview of the NCAA Tournament men's Final Four
March Madness is coming to an end as we approach Final Four weekend. USA Today sports reporter Tony Anderson joined CBS News to help preview and break down the finals.
March Madness is coming to an end as we approach Final Four weekend. USA Today sports reporter Tony Anderson joined CBS News to help preview and break down the finals.
Dusty May led the Owls to the Final Four in just his fifth season at FAU.
Blue bloods dominated last year’s Final Four. This year, it’s all about new blood.
The Final Four will be set after Sunday's games.
All four women's Elite Eight games will be played on ESPN.
Florida Atlantic's magical NCAA tournament run has reached the Final Four.
Only eight teams are still standing.
The Owls had never won an NCAA tournament game until this March. Now they're in the Final Four.
Texas is the only remaining team from the NCAA tournament's top eight teams.
Miami took down its top seed.
The Sweet 16 will kick off on Thursday afternoon.
The round of 32 starts Sunday with three No. 1 seeds (along with three No. 2 seeds and two No. 3 seeds).
Every men's and women's bracket has at least one missed game.
The NCAA tournament brackets are here.
Saturday’s schedule is significantly backloaded, so grab your popcorn and get ready for a late night.
The men's and women's NCAA tournaments kick off later this week.
Favorites, contenders, pretenders and those just along for the ride, we rank every team in the NCAA men's tournament from 1 to 64.
The NCAA men's tournament field is set, and it's time to start filling out your bracket.
The NCAA men's basketball tournament has been contested since 1939, expanding several times to reach its current 68-team field. Here's a sampling of NCAA tournament and Final Four records.
Villanova’s Maddy Siegrist is also a highly viewed contender, with Indiana’s Mackenzie Holmes in the conversation and Angel Reese still in some chatter as well.
Tennessee is ready to make some noise, Ohio State's path and of course, UConn. Here’s what you should know about Seattle 3 ahead of the NCAA tournament.