Preview: Here are the keys to victory for UC, Xavier in Skyline Chili Crosstown Shootout

Meeting No. 91 between the University of Cincinnati Bearcats and Xavier Musketeers will occur Saturday night in front of 10,250 fans desperate to earn bragging rights for the following year.

The winner of the Skyline Chili Crosstown Shootout is not only the young men who battled for it but their loyal alumni and fans who get to poke opposing supporters in the ribs for the next 52 weeks.

More: 'We're gonna find out.' Xavier searching for answers amidst 3-game losing streak

More: ‘Our worst performance.’ Xavier head coach Sean Miller reacts to Delaware loss

The proximity makes the game different from North Carolina vs. Duke or football's Ohio State vs. Michigan. It's roughly 3.5 miles from Fifth Third Arena to Cintas Center. The combatants sometimes are involved in pickup games over the summer. Recently, the rivalry spilled over to the TBT (The Basketball Tournament) in the summer with former players still carrying the torch.

Xavier's Colby Jones (3) celebrates a made basket with teammate Zach Freemantle in the 90th edition of the Crosstown Shootout last season. XU won 80-77. The Musketeers have won four straight and eight of the past 10 games.

"We all as kids and competitors dream about playing in big games," UC coach Wes Miller, a veteran of the North Carolina-Duke series said. "The intensity of this game is just so unique. I honestly haven't experienced anything that I can relate to that intensity this time in the year."

UC guard David DeJulius has moved on, and so have many of the players on both sides of last year's Shootout.

"We know who we're playing, we have to play our very best," said Xavier head coach Sean Miller, who is 4-2 in the rivalry. "I said it last year and I'll echo the same thing this year."

In this town, you pick a side. There may be some who pull for both teams, but they're probably stretching the truth.

UC basketball Cincinnati Bearcat basketball wins their Sunday matinee with Florida Gulf Coast

"I have great respect for Sean Miller and their team," Wes Miller said. "It (the game) presents challenges. It's our first high major game on the road in a hostile environment. They've been tested already this year. They have a great coach. All the pomp and circumstance around the game, all the excitement, I love that!"

More: Cincinnati Bearcat basketball wins their Sunday matinee with Florida Gulf Coast

Miller said there's no way to prepare for a noisy gym like Cintas as some football teams do for big stadiums. He pointed out that soon UC will be playing in more hostile arenas (in Big 12 play), though he did admit the two Shootouts he's been part of have been the loudest crowds he's heard.

Cincinnati Bearcats forward John Newman III (15) reacts after a made basket in the second half during an NCAA college basketball game between Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets and the Cincinnati Bearcats, Wednesday, Nov. 22, 2023, at Fifth Third Arena in Cincinnati.

Cincinnati vs. Xavier

Tip: 6:30 p.m., Saturday, Cintas Center (10,250)

TV/Radio: FS1/700WLW

Series: Cincinnati leads 51-39 (Xavier won last year at Fifth Third Arena 80-77)

Former Bearcats star Kenyon Martin waves to fans during a timeout in the first half of the 90th Annual Crosstown Shootout NCAA basketball game between the Cincinnati Bearcats and the Xavier Musketeers at Fifth Third Arena in Cincinnati on Saturday, Dec. 10, 2022.

Xavier Musketeers scouting report

Record: 4-5

Coach: Sean Miller (147-58 at Xavier, seventh season)

Offense: 75.6 ppg

Defense: 70.1 ppg

Projected lineup

(Position, Height, Stats)

Desmond Claude (G, 6'6", 16.1 ppg)

Quincy Olivari (G, 6'3", 16.1 ppg)

Gytis Nemeikša (F, 6'8", 8.3 ppg)

Dayvion McKnight (G, 6', 7.8 ppg)

Abou Ousmane (F, 6'10", 7.8 ppg)

Xavier Musketeers guard Quincy Olivari (8) drives on Delaware Blue Hens guard Niels Lane (4) Tuesday night. Olivari had 34 points in the Xavier loss dropping them to 4-5.

Cincinnati scouting report

Record: 7-0

Coach: Wes Miller (third season, 48-29, 233-163 overall)

Offense: 87.3 ppg

Defense: 65.0 ppg

Projected lineup

(Position, Height, Stats)

Viktor Lakhin (F, 6'11", 15.4 ppg)

Day Day Thomas (G, 6', 11.3 ppg)

Aziz Bandaogo (C. 7', 10.0 ppg)

John Newman III (F, 6'5", 9.7 ppg)

C.J. Fredrick (G, 6'3", 8.3 ppg)

Xavier Musketeers guard Desmond Claude (1) dribbles on a fast break in the second half of an NCAA college basketball game between the Houston Cougars and the Xavier Musketeers, Friday, Dec. 1, 2023, at Cintas Center in Cincinnati.

Players to watch

Xavier returns 20 points from those who played in last year's match, although 14 of those points came from Zach Freemantle who is injured this season. Sophomore guard Desmond Claude returns with the most Shootout experience having played nine minutes last year and scoring four points. This season he's Xavier's top scorer at over 16 per game with a high of 25.

Cincinnati Bearcats forward Viktor Lakhin (30) puts up a shot over Florida Gulf Coast Eagles forward Zach Anderson (10) in the second half of the NCAA men’s basketball game between the Cincinnati Bearcats and the Florida Gulf Coast Eagles at Fifth Third Arena in Cincinnati on Sunday, Dec. 3, 2023. The Bearcats took a 99-62 win at home.

UC redshirt junior Viktor Lakhin has five straight games in double figures. He's hit for 19 points in his last two games and is 50% behind the 3-point line at 9-for-18. UC's second-leading scorer remains Dan Skillings Jr. off the bench at 11.9 points and 7.6 rebounds per game. The 6-6 sophomore played just five minutes in last year's encounter.

3 keys to a happy UC bus ride home

Cincinnati Bearcats guard Day Day Thomas (1) goes up to the basket in the second half of the NCAA men’s basketball game between the Cincinnati Bearcats and the Florida Gulf Coast Eagles at Fifth Third Arena in Cincinnati on Sunday, Dec. 3, 2023. The Bearcats took a 99-62 win at home.

1. Summon your inner Jake Browning

The Bengals' backup quarterback hadn't won a football game since 2019 yet went out in front of a frenzied crowd in Jacksonville to down the 8-3 Jaguars with impressive numbers. His mental and physical preparation had him ready.

"It's the stuff you do every single day to prepare to be in big games," Miller said. "This will be one of a ton of big games that we're in this year at Cincinnati."

2. Win the 4-minute wars

Particularly last season, UC played catch-up getting down 13-1, 25-10, and eventually 41-24 at halftime before making a frantic comeback at the end. The media timeouts are roughly four minutes apart. With UC's depth this season, it would behoove them to be the vehicle and not the proverbial deer-in-the-headlights.

3. Ignorance is bliss

Only Lakhin and Ody Oguama played significant minutes vs. Xavier last year with 25 and 24, respectively. Josh Reed and Skillings Jr. played but neither scored. That means several of your new players aren't aware of the barrage of insults that lie ahead. As some may say, "What you don't know can't hurt you."

3 keys to 5th straight Shootout win for Xavier

Protect the rock

Look at the box score of Xavier's 87-80 loss to Delaware Tuesday and you'll see some good things. The Musketeers shot 50.9% from the field and 50% from 3-point range, plus a 72% clip from the free-throw line while winning the rebounding battle. The problem was ball security as Xavier committed 17 turnovers which turned into 30 Delaware points.

The freshman impact

If ignorance is bliss on the UC side, then it's euphoria on the Xavier sideline. Of Miller's nine-man rotation, eight will play in their first Shootout Saturday. Xavier will need more from its four freshmen coming off the bench in Lazar Djokovic, Trey Green, Dailyn Swain and Sasa Ciani. The group combined for 13 points and 6 turnovers in the loss to Delaware and will need to start providing quality minutes, especially if Xavier's struggles with foul trouble flare up again. It will start with defense and Xavier can ill-afford to let another road team come into Cintas Center and shoot 56.3% in the second half like Delaware did.

Xavier Musketeers guard Quincy Olivari (8) hits a layup over Delaware Blue Hens guard Christian Ray (5) in the second half of the NCAA basketball game between the Delaware Blue Hens and the Xavier Musketeers at the Cintas Center in Cincinnati on Tuesday, Dec. 5, 2023.

Ride the hot hand

Quincy Olivari has been a bright spot for Xavier over its current three-game skid. The Rice transfer is coming off a season a season-high 34 points and is has overcome a slow shooting start to the year with six consecutive double-digit efforts. Olivari is now shooting 42.1% from downtown but is no one-trick pony as one of Xavier's top rebounders at 4.8 per game. Xavier would like to have multiple deep threats, though, which is an element that's been missing through nine games. Freshman Trey Green is 9-of-35 from the perimeter and starters Claude and McKnight are a combined 10-of-45.

Rankings

NCAA NET: Cincinnati is No. 13, Xavier No. 68

KenPom.com: Cincinnati is No. 29, Xavier No. 39.

Women's Skyline Chili Crosstown Shootout

New UC coach Katrina Merriweather gets to host Xavier this season in a 2 p.m. tip on Sunday at Fifth Third Arena. The Bearcats are 4-3 while Xavier is 0-7. However, Xavier won last season.

This article originally appeared on Cincinnati Enquirer: Can Cincinnati Bearcats basketball break a 4-game skid against Xavier?