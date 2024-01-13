Preview: FAMU basketball returns home to host Southern for SWAC doubleheader

Southwestern Athletic Conference basketball is coming to the Al Lawson Center.

The Florida A&M Rattlers basketball teams host their conference home opener against the Southern Jaguars on Saturday.

FAMU women’s basketball tips off against the defending SWAC champions Southern at 2 p.m.

The men’s Rattlers game against Southern begins at 4 p.m.

FAMU was swept in its SWAC opener at Bethune-Cookman last Saturday. The women lost 80-76, and the men fell 98-86.

Guard Olivia Delancy starred in FAMU women’s basketball's game at Bethune-Cookman, scoring a game-high 29 points and adding eight rebounds in the loss.

In-season addition guard Jalen Speer scored a game-high 32 points in his second game since transferring back to FAMU.

Florida A&M vs. Southern Women's Basketball Players to Watch

Tennessee guard Kaiya Wynn (5) drives past Florida A&M guard Olivia Delancy (30) during a game between Tennessee and Florida A&M in Knoxville on Tuesday, November 7, 2023.

FAMU Rattlers (1-11, 0-1 SWAC)

Guard Ahriahna Grizzle: 18.2 points per game, 3.1 rebounds per game, 2.7 steals per game

Guard Olivia Delancy: 10.3 points per game, 3.2 rebounds per game, 1.5 steals per game

Forward Nashani Gilbert: eight points per game, 5.4 rebounds per game, 1.7 steals per game

Southern Jaguars (4-9, 2-0 SWAC)

Guard Genovea Johnson: 12.6 points per game, 2.8 rebounds per game, 0.8 steals per game

Guard Aleighyah Fontenot: 8.8 points per game, 2.9 rebounds per game, 2.1 steals per game

Guard Chloe Fleming: 6.6 points per game, 3.5 assists per game, 3.2 rebounds per game

Florida A&M vs. Southern Men's Basketball Players to Watch

Iowa State Cyclones forward Robert Jones (12) takes a shot over Florida A&M Rattlers forward Shannon Grant (13) during the first half of a NCAA college basketball at Hilton Coliseum on Sunday, Dec. 17, 2023, in Ames, Iowa.

FAMU Rattlers (2-10, 0-1 SWAC)

Guard Jalen Speer: 21 points per game, five assists per game, 1.5 rebounds per game

Forward Keith Lamar: 13.8 points per game, 6.2 rebounds per game, 1.5 rebounds per game

Forward Shannon Grant: 9.3 points per game, 3.8 rebounds per game, 0.8 steals per game

Southern Jaguars (8-7, 2-0 SWAC)

Guard Tai'Reon Joseph: 19.1 points per game, 3.5 rebounds per game, 1.9 steals per game

Guard Brandon Davis: 10.5 points per game, 3.6 rebounds per game, 2.1 steals per game

Guard Tidjiane Dioumassi: 8.4 points per game, 4.7 assists per game, 2.2 steals per game

Gerald Thomas, III covers Florida A&M University Athletics for the Tallahassee Democrat. Contact him via email at gdthomas@tallahassee.com or on the app formerly known as Twitter @3peatgee.

No one covers the Rattlers like the Tallahassee Democrat. Subscribe using the link at the top of the page and never miss a moment.

This article originally appeared on Tallahassee Democrat: FAMU Basketball: Rattlers hosting Southern Jaguars in SWAC home opener