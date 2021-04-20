Preview: eNASCAR Pro Invitational Series at Talladega

The stars of the NASCAR Cup Series are pulling double-duty at Talladega Superspeedway this week — if you count Wednesday night‘s eNASCAR iRacing Pro Invitational Series event from the virtual 2.66-mile superspeedway.

Here‘s everything you need to know about the second iRacing exhibition event airing live Apr. 21 at 7 pm. ET on FS1.

This year’s format

Qualifying: Two-lap, three-minute solo session

Race: 70-lap, 2 resets

Field Size: 40 cars, comprised of 36 NASCAR Cup Series drivers, a NASCAR.com fan vote winner and any past Pro Invitational winners, along with special guests Dale Earnhardt Jr. and Clint Bowyer.

Entry list

Car No. Team Driver 0 StarCom Racing Quin Houff 2 Team Penske Brad Keselowski 3 Richard Childress Racing Austin Dillon 4 Stewart-Haas Racing Kevin Harvick 5 Hendrick Motorsports Kyle Larson 6 Roush Fenway Racing Ryan Newman 7 Spire Motorsports Corey Lajoie 8 Richard Childress Racing Tyler Reddick 9 Hendrick Motorsports Chase Elliott 10 Stewart-Haas Racing Aric Almirola 11 Joe Gibbs Racing Denny Hamlin 12 Team Penske Ryan Blaney 14 Stewart-Haas Racing Chase Briscoe 15 Rick Ware Racing James Davison 17 Roush Fenway Racing Chris Buescher 18 Joe Gibbs Racing Kyle Busch 19 Joe Gibbs Racing Martin Truex Jr. 20 Joe Gibbs Racing Christopher Bell 21 Wood Brothers Racing Matt DiBenedetto 22 Team Penske Joey Logano 23 23XI Racing Bubba Wallace 24 Hendrick Motorsports William Byron 28 Rick Ware Racing Joey Gase 34 Front Row Motorsports Michael McDowell 38 Front Row Motorsports Anthony Alfredo 41 Stewart-Haas Racing Cole Custer 42 Chip Ganassi Racing Ross Chastain 43 Richard Petty Motorsports Erik Jones 47 JTG Daugherty Racing Ricky Stenhouse Jr. 48 Hendrick Motorsports Alex Bowman 51 Petty Ware Racing Garrett Smithley 52 Rick Ware Racing Josh Bilicki 77 Spire Motorsports Justin Haley 78 Live Fast Racing BJ McLeod 97 Trackhouse Racing Daniel Suarez 88 Promotor’s Provisional Dale Earnhardt Jr. 79 Promotor’s Provisional Clint Bowyer 66 MBM Motorsports

Past winner Provisional Timmy Hill 99 Fan Vote Winner Jesse Iwuji

Last year‘s Pro Invitational Series race at Talladega

The 2020 iRacing Pro Invitational Series race was one of the most memorable races of last spring‘s seven-race season.

For starters, Hall of Famer Jeff Gordon made his iRacing debut — but it wasn‘t before long the driver-gone-broadcaster ended up in Talladega‘s virtual catch fence.

Have you landed yet, @JeffGordonWeb? The Big One strikes with a vengeance early at @TalladegaSuperS. pic.twitter.com/c3WGnVJK0P — NASCAR (@NASCAR) April 26, 2020

Denny Hamlin was also (now famously) knocked out by a technical glitch of sorts.

You won‘t believe what happen… story coming — Denny Hamlin (@dennyhamlin) April 26, 2020

…which, by the way, has become one of our favorite GIFs. Thanks for that, Taylor.

Taylor Hamlin Turn Off Denny Computer Screen

Birthday boy and frequent mid-race tweeter Alex Bowman ended up bringing home the win, holding off Corey LaJoie in overtime.

Do I have to get one of those stick on fake tattoos if I win the virtual race? — Alex Bowman (@Alex_Bowman) April 26, 2020

Yesterday was my birthday and today I won @TalladegaSuperS 🤘🏼 … I think I need a nap now pic.twitter.com/GCv0sKaPxH — Alex Bowman (@Alex_Bowman) April 26, 2020

Last Pro Invitational Series race: Byron wins the Bristol Dirt Race

William Byron, the most decorated driver in the brief history of the Pro Invitational Series, picked up his fourth win last month in the 2021 season opener at the dirt version of Bristol Motor Speedway.

Had fun tonight on the Virtual Dirt and got the W! Thanks @iRacing for continuing to improve their platform, and @LibertyU @TeamChevy. @LoganClampitt_ and @NickOttinger helped a ton. Hopefully can have a nice weekend at Bristol. pic.twitter.com/reakgR3Zxn — William Byron (@WilliamByron) March 25, 2021

What to expect and who to watch

They say just about anything can happen at Talladega, and that‘s no different in the sim-racing world. Alex Bowman wasn‘t considered a favorite to win last year‘s race — after all, his opening weeks of the series were spent, to our entertainment, in-race tweeting and blaming his dog for incidents — but he managed to prevail despite Brad Keselowski and John Hunter Nemechek leading the most laps.

Of course, we‘ve got our eyes on William Byron, who‘s an evergreen iRacing favorite, though Talladega‘s draft is known as the great equalizer.

Like each time the NASCAR Cup Series visits Talladega, there‘s a chance for an underdog story, too. Corey LaJoie finished runner-up at ‘Dega last year, just ahead of Ryan Preece and Garrett Smithley; Smithley also finished fourth at the Bristol Dirt iRacing race last month.

Be sure to keep an eye out for Daniel Suárez‘s special paint scheme, honoring 2021 NASCAR Hall of Fame inductee Red Farmer.

We've got something special for 2021 @NASCARHall inductee, Red Farmer!@Daniel_SuarezG will drive the 97 in the #ProInvitationalSeries race this Wednesday night. pic.twitter.com/C0BnM7465W — Trackhouse Racing (@TeamTrackhouse) April 19, 2021

One more driver for the fans

Through a fan vote, fans selected one more guest entrant to round out the field: Jesse Iwuji will put on the virtual belts Wednesday to show his stuff against the Cup Series stars. Iwuji, who‘s also a U.S. Naval officer, competes in the Camping World Truck Series. He competed in last year’s Saturday Night Thunder exhibition event on iRacing, held the night before the Pro Invitational Series race with non-Cup Series drivers.

MUCHO FAN SUPPORT NEEDED ON THIS ONE😬😬!! It‘s for the opportunity to race in the Iracing pro invitational race on TV with the NASCAR cup series guys! It would mean a lot. Be sure to click on the vote button UNDER my name, not the one above my name:https://t.co/WlsPd1fXmg — Jesse Iwuji (@Jesse_Iwuji) April 16, 2021

Catch the live broadcast of the eNASCAR iRacing Pro Invitational Series race from Talladega Superspeedway Wednesday at 7 p.m. ET on FS1, following NASCAR Race Hub.