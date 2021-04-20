Preview: eNASCAR Pro Invitational Series at Talladega
The stars of the NASCAR Cup Series are pulling double-duty at Talladega Superspeedway this week — if you count Wednesday night‘s eNASCAR iRacing Pro Invitational Series event from the virtual 2.66-mile superspeedway.
Here‘s everything you need to know about the second iRacing exhibition event airing live Apr. 21 at 7 pm. ET on FS1.
This year’s format
Qualifying: Two-lap, three-minute solo session
Race: 70-lap, 2 resets
Field Size: 40 cars, comprised of 36 NASCAR Cup Series drivers, a NASCAR.com fan vote winner and any past Pro Invitational winners, along with special guests Dale Earnhardt Jr. and Clint Bowyer.
Entry list
Car No.
Team
Driver
0
StarCom Racing
Quin Houff
2
Team Penske
Brad Keselowski
3
Richard Childress Racing
Austin Dillon
4
Stewart-Haas Racing
Kevin Harvick
5
Hendrick Motorsports
Kyle Larson
6
Roush Fenway Racing
Ryan Newman
7
Spire Motorsports
Corey Lajoie
8
Richard Childress Racing
Tyler Reddick
9
Hendrick Motorsports
Chase Elliott
10
Stewart-Haas Racing
Aric Almirola
11
Joe Gibbs Racing
12
Team Penske
Ryan Blaney
14
Stewart-Haas Racing
Chase Briscoe
15
Rick Ware Racing
James Davison
17
Roush Fenway Racing
Chris Buescher
18
Joe Gibbs Racing
Kyle Busch
19
Joe Gibbs Racing
Martin Truex Jr.
20
Joe Gibbs Racing
Christopher Bell
21
Wood Brothers Racing
Matt DiBenedetto
22
Team Penske
Joey Logano
23
23XI Racing
Bubba Wallace
24
Hendrick Motorsports
William Byron
28
Rick Ware Racing
Joey Gase
34
Front Row Motorsports
Michael McDowell
38
Front Row Motorsports
Anthony Alfredo
41
Stewart-Haas Racing
Cole Custer
42
Chip Ganassi Racing
Ross Chastain
43
Richard Petty Motorsports
Erik Jones
47
JTG Daugherty Racing
Ricky Stenhouse Jr.
48
Hendrick Motorsports
Alex Bowman
51
Petty Ware Racing
Garrett Smithley
52
Rick Ware Racing
Josh Bilicki
77
Spire Motorsports
Justin Haley
78
Live Fast Racing
BJ McLeod
97
Trackhouse Racing
Daniel Suarez
88
Promotor’s Provisional
Dale Earnhardt Jr.
79
Promotor’s Provisional
Clint Bowyer
66
MBM Motorsports
Timmy Hill
99
Fan Vote Winner
Jesse Iwuji
Last year‘s Pro Invitational Series race at Talladega
The 2020 iRacing Pro Invitational Series race was one of the most memorable races of last spring‘s seven-race season.
For starters, Hall of Famer Jeff Gordon made his iRacing debut — but it wasn‘t before long the driver-gone-broadcaster ended up in Talladega‘s virtual catch fence.
Have you landed yet, @JeffGordonWeb?
The Big One strikes with a vengeance early at @TalladegaSuperS. pic.twitter.com/c3WGnVJK0P
— NASCAR (@NASCAR) April 26, 2020
Denny Hamlin was also (now famously) knocked out by a technical glitch of sorts.
You won‘t believe what happen… story coming
— Denny Hamlin (@dennyhamlin) April 26, 2020
…which, by the way, has become one of our favorite GIFs. Thanks for that, Taylor.
Birthday boy and frequent mid-race tweeter Alex Bowman ended up bringing home the win, holding off Corey LaJoie in overtime.
Do I have to get one of those stick on fake tattoos if I win the virtual race?
— Alex Bowman (@Alex_Bowman) April 26, 2020
Yesterday was my birthday and today I won @TalladegaSuperS 🤘🏼
… I think I need a nap now pic.twitter.com/GCv0sKaPxH
— Alex Bowman (@Alex_Bowman) April 26, 2020
Last Pro Invitational Series race: Byron wins the Bristol Dirt Race
William Byron, the most decorated driver in the brief history of the Pro Invitational Series, picked up his fourth win last month in the 2021 season opener at the dirt version of Bristol Motor Speedway.
Had fun tonight on the Virtual Dirt and got the W! Thanks @iRacing for continuing to improve their platform, and @LibertyU @TeamChevy. @LoganClampitt_ and @NickOttinger helped a ton. Hopefully can have a nice weekend at Bristol. pic.twitter.com/reakgR3Zxn
— William Byron (@WilliamByron) March 25, 2021
What to expect and who to watch
They say just about anything can happen at Talladega, and that‘s no different in the sim-racing world. Alex Bowman wasn‘t considered a favorite to win last year‘s race — after all, his opening weeks of the series were spent, to our entertainment, in-race tweeting and blaming his dog for incidents — but he managed to prevail despite Brad Keselowski and John Hunter Nemechek leading the most laps.
Of course, we‘ve got our eyes on William Byron, who‘s an evergreen iRacing favorite, though Talladega‘s draft is known as the great equalizer.
Like each time the NASCAR Cup Series visits Talladega, there‘s a chance for an underdog story, too. Corey LaJoie finished runner-up at ‘Dega last year, just ahead of Ryan Preece and Garrett Smithley; Smithley also finished fourth at the Bristol Dirt iRacing race last month.
Be sure to keep an eye out for Daniel Suárez‘s special paint scheme, honoring 2021 NASCAR Hall of Fame inductee Red Farmer.
We've got something special for 2021 @NASCARHall inductee, Red Farmer!@Daniel_SuarezG will drive the 97 in the #ProInvitationalSeries race this Wednesday night. pic.twitter.com/C0BnM7465W
— Trackhouse Racing (@TeamTrackhouse) April 19, 2021
One more driver for the fans
Through a fan vote, fans selected one more guest entrant to round out the field: Jesse Iwuji will put on the virtual belts Wednesday to show his stuff against the Cup Series stars. Iwuji, who‘s also a U.S. Naval officer, competes in the Camping World Truck Series. He competed in last year’s Saturday Night Thunder exhibition event on iRacing, held the night before the Pro Invitational Series race with non-Cup Series drivers.
MUCHO FAN SUPPORT NEEDED ON THIS ONE😬😬!! It‘s for the opportunity to race in the Iracing pro invitational race on TV with the NASCAR cup series guys! It would mean a lot. Be sure to click on the vote button UNDER my name, not the one above my name:https://t.co/WlsPd1fXmg
— Jesse Iwuji (@Jesse_Iwuji) April 16, 2021
Catch the live broadcast of the eNASCAR iRacing Pro Invitational Series race from Talladega Superspeedway Wednesday at 7 p.m. ET on FS1, following NASCAR Race Hub.