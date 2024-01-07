Preview of the college football championship showdown
ESPN football analyst Anthony Darelle “Booger” McFarland breaks down the high-stakes game between the Michigan Wolverines and the Washington Huskies.
It's the fourth title game matchup between undefeated teams in the CFP era.
While Michigan prepares for the CFP title game against Washington, many in the sport aren't happy the Wolverines are there at all. How will it all play out? Will it even count when punishments are handed down?
C.J. Stroud came up big yet again for the Texans.
Both teams are 7-7 against the total this season.
The Colts and Texans are playing a true postseason eliminator.
Dan Wetzel, Ross Dellenger & SI’s Pat Forde break down the upcoming College Football Playoff title between the Michigan Wolverines and Washington Huskies on Monday night in Houston.
Kimmel threatened the Jets QB with legal action over a comment implying he was on the Jeffrey Epstein list.
The alleged incident reportedly occurred when the team was competing in the Battle 4 Atlantis.
Southern Methodist University, the latest Group of Five program to elevate to the Power Five next year with its jump to the ACC, is at the heart of a CFP money fight.
Michigan got caught stealing signs, plain and simple. But does the Wolverines’ season deserve an asterisk? Nope.
Four? Eight? Twelve? Sixteen? How many teams ought to make the College Football Playoff?
Today's edition includes the NFL playoff picture entering Week 18, North America's newest professional sports league, the nerdiest title game yet, and more.
The women's NCAA tournament is ESPN's largest NCAA championship event.
Alan Bowman played at both Texas Tech and Michigan before landing at Oklahoma State.
Since the Connor Stalions sign-stealing scandal was revealed, Michigan has gone 7-0, including victories over three top-10 teams.