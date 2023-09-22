Preview: Charger football returns to Hillsdale for homecoming, searching for first win

HILLSDALE — It's hard for any college football team to travel on the road to start their season.

Now add on three straight road trips that include visits to Indianapolis, Michigan Tech and Ashland. That's the kind of start that can result in tough outings each week.

2022 Recap: Hillsdale College football goes 5-6 in 2022 season

Through Hillsdale College football's first three games this season, the Chargers lost to U-Indy 39-20, Michigan Tech 45-20 and Ashland 38-14.

Coach Keith Otterbein and the Chargers are hoping their return to Frank "Muddy" Waters stadium for Homecoming will bring them a shot at their first win of the 2023 season. Standing in their path this Saturday is the Findlay Oilers.

Scouting the Oilers

The Oilers enter the Week 4 contest with a 2-1 overall record, with impressive wins against Pace and Lake Erie. They lost their Week 1 opener to Truman State, but the Oilers will look to contend for the G-MAC title in 2023.

The Oilers have relied on their run game while quarterback Alec Bornhorst develops as a passer. The rushing room is led by 2022 All-GMAC honoree Garret Clark and Brian Benson, whose made his return to the team after sitting out the 2022 season.

Rosters: 2023 Findlay Football Team and Coaching Staff

The scouting report for the Oilers features marquee names along their offensive line, including returning starter Michael Jerrell.

On defense, the Oiler return eight starters from their 7-4 2022 season, including G-MAC leading pass rushers Grey Brancifort and Reggie Micheaux. The team has two returnign All-G-MAC linebacker in Johnny Harris and Sam Weihrauch. Findlay is reportedly the leading team in the G-MAC for total defense so far this season.

This is the second season for coach Kory Allen at the helm, taking over for former coach Rob Keys in 2022. He was previously an assistant for 16 years and an offensive coordinator. Findlay defeated the Chargers 41-20 in their most recent matchup.

Subscribe Now: For all the latest local developments, breaking news and high school sports content.

Notes on the Chargers

According to Hillsdale College Athletics, the three-game road trip to start the 2023 season was the first one for the program in at least four decades.

Hillsdale senior tailback Michael Herzog already has two 100-yard rushing games in back-to-back weeks to start this season. He had 73 and a touchdown on the ground against Ashland in Week 3. Herzog looks to break the 1,000-yard mark this season. He will look to help break the Chargers' losing streak this weekend with the help of five returning offensive line starts up front.

Rosters: 2023 Hillsdale College Football Team and Coaching Staff

Junior captain Riley Tolsma led the Chargers in sacks and tackles for loss last season. He will be a key player up front for the Charger pass rush on Saturday along with nose tackle Zachary Tokei and end Trevor DeGroote.

The Chargers will look to continue their recent trend of dominant receiving threats this season. Sophomore Sam Lee follows in the footsteps of Trey Brock, K.J. Maloney and Isaac TeSlaa. The 6-foot-6 receiving threat has already earned 223 yards and two receiving touchdowns this season. He signed with the Chargers alongside tight end and twin brother Josh Lee (Toledo, OH/Central Catholic).

They aren't the only brothers that currently play for the Chargers. Twin brothers Nick and Benjamin Affholter have been staples on the offensive line for the past couple of seasons. This year, they were joined by true freshman brother, Zac, who signed with the Chargers this past spring. All three brothers are sons of Brad Affholter, who played for the Chargers in the 90's and is now an assistant coach with the team in 2023.

Family Traditions: Zac Affholter continues family tradition, signs with Charger football team

Also in 2023, Hillsdale sophomore wide receiver Corban Creason (Coppell, TX/Founders Classical Academy) is joined by his younger brother, Christian, and sophomore offensive lineman John VanOpstall (Jenison, MI/Jenison) is joined by his younger brother, Chris. Returning for their sophomore season is junior tight end Ben Hinrichs and his younger brother, Christian (Escondido, CA/Classical Academy).

For more sports, follow The Daily News Sports Account on X (formerly Twitter) and reporter Joe Flaherty on X

Story Suggestions: jflaherty@gannett.com

This article originally appeared on Hillsdale Daily News: Preview: Hillsdale College football faces Findlay for homecoming