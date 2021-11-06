Prevea Health ends partnership with Packers QB Aaron Rodgers

An announcement from Prevea Health and Aaron Rodgers regarding their partnership. pic.twitter.com/TEesvDBl3T — Prevea Health (@Prevea) November 6, 2021

Prevea Health, a healthcare organization serving the state of Wisconsin, has ended its partnership with Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers following his comments on vaccinations and his own vaccination status on Friday.

Prevea Health and Rodgers had been partners since 2012. The end of the partnership is effective immediately.

A statement from the company: “Prevea Health remains deeply committed to protecting its patients, staff, providers and communities amidst the COVID-19 pandemic. This includes encouraging and helping all eligible populations to become vaccinated against COVID-19 to prevent the virus from further significantly impacting lives and livelihoods.”

Rodgers provided his opinion on the vaccines during a 45-minute segment with the “Pat McAfee Show” on Friday.

Rodgers, who claimed to not be anti-vaxxer, said an allergy prevented him from getting two of the nationally recognized vaccinations, and he was hesitant about the third based on anecdotal evidence. He attempted alternate treatments in an attempt to receive vaccination status from the NFL but was denied.

Rodgers tested positive for COVID-19 on Wednesday. Because he is unvaccinated, he will be away from the team for at least 10 days, including Sunday’s game against the Kansas City Chiefs. Rodgers said he has taken advice from podcast host Joe Rogan in treating the virus.

Rodgers had symptoms on Tuesday night, tested positive on Wednesday and didn’t feel well Thursday but was feeling better by Friday.

The NFL is investigating the situation for possible protocol violations. Both Rodgers and the Packers could receive fines.