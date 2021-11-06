Prevea Health ends partnership with Aaron Rodgers following comments about COVID-19 vaccination

Prevea Health announced in a statement Saturday that it would be no longer continue its partnership with Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers.

The announcement comes after Rodgers publicly made a series of misleading and false claims about COVID-19.

According to the news release, Rodgers has been a partner of Prevea Health since 2012 and has acted as a spokesperson and supported the organization's initiatives throughout Wisconsin.

"Prevea Health remains deeply committed to protecting its patients, staff, providers and communities amidst the COVID-19 pandemic. This includes encouraging and helping all eligible populations to become vaccinated against COVID-19 to prevent the virus from further significantly impacting lives and livelihoods." the statement said.

In 2019, Rodgers and Prevea signed a four-year extension to their partnership. At the time, Rodgers had recently participated in a campaign called “Sense,” which released commercials highlighting what healthy looks like, feels like and sounds like, from person to person.

