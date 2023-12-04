Pretzlaff, Bensinger headline Division 3 all-state football list for Gaylord

GAYLORD ― It was a football season to remember in Gaylord.

The Gaylord High School Blue Devils put together a season to remember in 2023, matching or surpassing many of the best accolades the program had accomplished before.

They won their first outright conference title and finished undefeated for the first time since 2002, matched the program's best playoff run and defeated Petoskey twice in the same season for the first time ever, including winning the first-ever playoff battle between the rivals.

The Class of 2023 will live on for what they accomplished in Gaylord uniforms, and their leaders were honored after the season for their efforts.

Seniors Brady Pretzlaff and Ty Bensinger were both honored when the Michigan High School Football Coaches Association all-state lists were announced, both being named first-team all-state for Division 3.

Pretzlaff, a University of Minnesota commit and multi-time all-state selection, has been the face of the Gaylord program for the better part of three years now. He wrapped his career with yet another memorable season, leading the team with 126 tackles and eight sacks from his linebacker spot.

Brady Pretzlaff tries to swat a pass during Gaylord's 37-16 victory over Marquette in the team's third annual Valor Game on Saturday, Sept. 9 in Gaylord, Mich.

Bensinger, meanwhile, wrapped his high school football career with all-state honors as a defensive back, finishing the year with a team-high four interceptions along with 70 tackles. He was also the team's leading rusher, finishing with 1,122 yards and 10 touchdowns.

Ty Bensinger runs through an opening during Gaylord's 24-21 win over Jackson Lumen Christi on Friday, Oct. 13 in Gaylord, Mich.

With Preztlaff and Bensinger leading, the Class of 2023 finished their careers as one of the most successful groups in program history. After a few disappointing years from 2018 to 2021, Gaylord turned things around in 2022 and 2023, posting a 17-5 record, an undefeated regular season, an outright Big North Title and a 3-0 record against their rivals from Petoskey.

Pretzlaff has been committed to the Golden Gophers since January of 2023 and is set to graduate from Gaylord in December to early enroll at Minnesota.

Bensinger, meanwhile, has seen an uptick in his recruitment after his successful 2023 campaign. He recently received a scholarship offer from Northern Michigan University in Marquette, Mich.

Full list

FIRST TEAM OFFENSE

Gabe VanSickle Senior O-Line Coopersville

Andrew Dennis Senior O-Line Mt. Pleasant

Liam Vaughn Junior O-Line Walled Lake Western

Rusty Klaer Junior O-Line St. Joseph

Joey Wing Senior O-Line Forest Hills Central

Joey Pietrosante Senior O-Line Bloomfield Hills - Brother Rice

Nicholas Marsh Senior WR River Rouge

Tony Simmons Senior WR Holly

Kaleb Parrish Senior TE Mason

Max Richardson Junior End Forest Hills Central

AJ Martel Senior RB Mason

Gavin Noonan Senior RB Walled Lake Western

JT Hartman Senior RB Forest Hills Central

Logan Borodychuk Senior QB Mt. Pleasant

Cason Carswell Junior QB Mason

FIRST TEAM DEFENSE

Dasan Smith Senior D-LINE Marquette

Xavier Newsom Junior D-LINE Detroit - Martin Luther King

Jordin Farrow Junior D-LINE River Rouge

Jacob Krause Senior D-LINE East Grand Rapids

Ricky Johnson Junior D-LINE Battle Creek Harper Creek

Brady Pretzlaff Senior LB Gaylord

Marvell Eggleston Senior LB Detroit - Martin Luther King

Leonardo Garcia Senior LB River Rouge

Gavin Troy Senior LB Port Huron

Chase Barbosa Senior LB Southgate Anderson

Ty Hudkins Senior DB Forest Hills Central

Trey Sloothaak Junior DB Zeeland West

Ja’Hion Bond Senior DB Fenton

Ty Bensinger Senior DB Gaylord

Charlie Hoekstra Senior DB East Grand Rapids

FIRST TEAM SPECIALISTS

Daniel Rucker III Senior ATHLETE River Rouge

Noah Berdiner Junior SPECIALIST Parma Western

This article originally appeared on The Petoskey News-Review: Pretzlaff, Bensinger headline Division 3 all-state football list for Gaylord