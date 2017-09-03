Pretzel Logic: 192 picks from an Expert Draft

This year, the Yahoo Friends & Family League takes on a new approach. All Ball. Let’s put that in caps — ALL BALL.

Because most of us are over-extended with league commitments and such, we decided to try a fun exercise. What if we each made 16 picks and assembled a roster and then just let it play out over the season? No trades. No FAABs. Not even best ball, this is ALL BALL.

No, it’s not the way fantasy was intended to be played, and no, it’s certainly not a full replication for a real league. But it’s fun as a one-off variant, and I’m all for trying new formats. And if nothing else, this exercise does give a snapshot into how we feel about the player pool, and a deep dive at that (most mocks don’t pick 192 skill players; 72 backs; 72 wideouts, etc).

Each team had to fill out this specific roster shape: 2 QB, 6 RB, 6 WR, 2 TE. We blew off kickers and defense.

The post-script assignment was simple — start with some general observations, then give us your personal pick of pride and pick of regret. Here’s what the pundits had to say.

Meet the Family

Brad Evans

Yahoo Sports Donkey

@YahooNoise

Overview: Given the ALL BALL format and position requirements, the draft formula was relatively simple: 1) Emphasize high, reliable floors over high, risky ceilings. 2) Try to dive in earlier on QB/TE.

Promote: Joe Mixon, Cin, RB — Snagging Mixon in Round 4 was a gift from the fantasy gods. He may be brought along slowly, but his blend of power, elusiveness and hands will inevitably supplant parked car, Jeremy Hill.

Regret: Eric Ebron, Det, TE — Trotting out the chronic underachiever as your No. 1 TE in a 2TE league is borderline masochistic. Odds are long he’ll stay healthy and deliver despite Jim Bob Cooter’s desire to utilize him more in the red zone, but he was the best option at the time. Bring on the headaches.

Andy Behrens

S.T. Loaf

@andybehrens

Overview: So the league settings here are, um … unusual. I don’t mind it, really, but I also don’t advise it. This is not the format you want to play if you think your in-season management gives you an edge. But we have a few cowards in this group who apparently couldn’t handle another league, so here we are. In a no-maintenance, start-everyone format like this, I tried not to take on an excessive amount of perceived injury risk. Rob Gronkowski aside, I think I did it. (And c’mon, Gronk at the R2/R3 turn is a nice price, especially in a league in which we start two tight ends.) All of my guys will actually see the field in opening week, which is a big deal here. In this year’s F&F league, Weeks 15-16 have no special meaning. I’ll always get a pair of upper-tier quarterbacks in any two-QB format, so I was happy to land Mariota and Cousins with picks 47 and 50.

Promote: A league like this is really the perfect format for a high-variance player like Ted Ginn Jr. We can’t say when the big plays will come, but, in the Saints’ offense, they’re guaranteed to happen. Ginn is going to see the field much more frequently than the Snead zealots are willing to admit. He’s essentially been running as this team’s No. 2 receiver, and he still has elite wheels. Ginn is a gift in a best-ball format.

Regret: Sterling Shepard has recovered from the ankle injury he suffered early in camp, so that’s good. But he’s such a poor bet to repeat last year’s touchdown total (8) now that Brandon Marshall and Evan Engram have joined the party. He’ll have plenty of 5-55-0 games, in all likelihood, and that can help in half-PPR scoring. He’s a low-upside option, though.

Liz Loza

Yahoo! Sports

@LizLoza_FF

Overview: If Jay Ajayi tanks out this year I am in big trouble… because I have him everywhere. Thrilled to pair the YAC monster with rookie sensation Christian McCaffrey and post-hype sleeper Ameer Abdullah, my trio of lead RBs are the HOPE, EMPIRE, and JEDI of this roster. Prioritizing running back, of course, meant mining WR value later in the draft. While I’m digging on Baldwin and Crowder, that John Brown pick has me hoping his force awakens (and stays woke).

Promote: After AP wears down and Ingram fumbles his way to the bench, Alvin Kamara will be ready to step in and light it up. A sexy stash for the back-half of the season, I was pleased to nab the rookie in the late thirteenth round.

