Prettyman to lead Midwest Sprint Football League

Jan. 3—As an athletic director, Ron Prettyman served at Indiana State University when ISU made its first NCAA football playoff appearance in 30 years, and at Saint Mary-of-the-Woods when the college launched its sprint football program.

Now Prettyman has become commissioner of the Midwest Sprint Football League. The MSFL consists of eight small college teams playing traditional 11-on-11 football, but with a requirement that players weigh no more than 178 pounds. Saint Mary-of-the-Woods is a member school.

The MSFL announced Prettyman's appointment as its second commissioner on Tuesday. Prettyman ,a former NCAA executive and longtime athletic administrator, replaces Maria Buckel, the league's first commissioner. Buckel helped found the league when working as the vice president for athletics at Fontbonne University. She announced her resignation following the end of last season.

"Ron has extensive leadership in collegiate athletics, and his past experience at the NCAA organizing championships and with administration duties align well with those of the MSFL commissioner," Amy McCormack, President of Calumet College and the Chair of the Commissioner Search Committee, said in an MSFL news release. "His energy, enthusiasm for the growth of the league, and his professional experience will be of great benefit as we expand the Midwest Sprint Football League in size and visibility."

"The MSFL will continue to thrive and grow with Ron Prettyman as its second commissioner," Nancy Blattner, President of Fontbonne University and Chair of the Board of Governors, said in the release. "Ron brings years of athletic leadership experience and an extensive network in the sports world that will benefit our league, its member institutions and our student-athletes."

Most recently the interim director of athletics at Saint Mary-of-the-Woods College in Indiana, Prettyman has experience across multiple levels, including with NAIA and NCAA Division I and II institutions. A two-time NACDA Athletics Director of the Year (2004 and 2011), he has 38 years of athletic administration, including 33 as athletic director at Indiana State University (2005-2015), Cal State Dominguez Hills (1995-2005), and Vanguard University (1983-1995).

Prior to joining Saint Mary-of-the-Woods College, Prettyman was the interim athletic director at California Baptist University, following a three-year stint as the managing director of championships for the NCAA. During his time at the national office, he oversaw 17 championships, including the College World Series, the Frozen Four, the women's volleyball tournament and the FCS football championship.

"The future of the Midwest Sprint Football League is bright. It is very exciting every week in the fall, to see young men compete on the football field while playing the sport that they love. I am looking forward to working with our high caliber coaches, student athletes and administrators at our member schools," Prettyman said in the release. "All of our administrators and coaches care deeply about the student athlete academic and athletic experience. As the MSFL continues to grow and develop, we will be an impact locally, regionally and nationally."

A native of Southern California, Prettyman holds a bachelor of arts in health, physical education, and recreation from Vanguard University and master of arts in education, with an emphasis in curriculum and instruction, from California State University Stanislaus. He and his wife, Carol, have two adult children, Shara Enyeart and Ronnie Prettyman.