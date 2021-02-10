'A pretty special thing': Why Taylor Heinicke was set on returning to Washington

Why Taylor Heinicke was dead set on returning to Washington originally appeared on NBC Sports Washington

Taylor Heinicke could have explored elsewhere.

The 27-year-old quarterback -- who made a name for himself going toe-to-toe with Tom Brady during the NFC Wild Card round of the playoffs -- would've likely had multiple options where to play football next season had he hit free agency.

Heinicke didn't want to explore free agency, though. On Tuesday, the signal-caller got his wish, signing a two-year deal worth up to $8.75 million to remain with the Burgundy and Gold.

"I wanted to be in Washington," Heinicke said speaking with the local media on Tuesday.

What was the driving force behind staying in the nation's capital for Heinicke? Offensive coordinator Scott Turner, who has been a believer in him longer than anyone else.

"Scott is really the one who kind of got me into the league," Heinicke said. "He was the only quarterback coach that came to my Pro Day. He was the one that brought me to Minnesota. He brought me to Carolina. He's always believed in me."

Turner has brought Heinicke along with him for every one of his NFL stops. That's part of the reason the quarterback wanted to return to Washington, repaying someone who's been in his corner when few others have.

"I want to be loyal to [Turner]," Heinicke said. "He's gotten me to this point and I want to stick with him."

Loyalty isn't the lone reason Heinicke wanted to stay in Washington. Heinicke also played under Scott Turner's father, Norv, in Carolina and thinks the Washington offensive coordinator can be special, too.

"I was with Norv for about 3-4 years. Norv has had a great résumé," Heinicke said. "Everything that Scott has learned is from Norv. Again, I just try to soak it all in and I think Scott is doing a great job. I'm excited...I think it's a pretty special thing we got going."