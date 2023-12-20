'It's pretty simple: I win.' Curt Cignetti on selling vision to recruits for IU football

New IU football coach Curt Cignetti put together his first recruiting class with the Hoosiers at the start of the early signing period Wednesday.

IU added 24 players Wednesday, including eight from the transfer portal.

Doyel: Cignetti flipping everything IU's way: recruits, narratives, hope

IU signing day: Cignetti addresses QB, WR needs, adds heavy JMU flavor

When Cignetti was asked in his signing day news conference what his pitch to recruits and players in the portal was, he was straightforward.

"It's pretty simple: I win."

Inject that into the veins of long-suffering IU football fans.

And he's not lying. In 13 seasons as a head coach, Cignetti has never had a losing season.

This article originally appeared on Indianapolis Star: Indiana football: Curt Cignetti's pitch to recruits, transfers simple