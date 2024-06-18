Pretty in pink - German away shirt is a hit

Germany's Toni Kroos in action during the International Friendly soccer match between Germany and Netherlands at the Deutsche Bank Park stadium. Germany's pink national team shirt, worn for the first time in the March friendly against the Netherlands, is is the best-selling away shirt in the history of all Germany jerseys, and will be worn at Euro 2024 in Wednesday's match against Hungary. Christian Charisius/dpa

Germany's pink national team shirt led to some raised eyebrows when it was unveiled in March but it is now selling in historic dimensions.

"The pink shirt is the best-selling away shirt in the history of all Germany jerseys," spokesman Oliver Brüggen from sporting goods maker Adidas, which produces the shirt, told dpa.

Brüggen said that the most popular version is the one with the number eight worn by 2014 World Cup and six-times Champions League winner Toni Kroos.

The team wore the pink kit, which also has a purple part, for the first time in a March friendly against the Netherlands. It will be worn for the first time at Euro 2024 in Wednesday's match against Hungary.

The shirt was initially perceived by some as a sign in support of diversity but German Football Federation (DFB) president Bernd Neuendorf said on Tuesday it should not be over-interpreted.

"I think the people simply like it because it is trendy," he said. "I simply believe that people want to wear the shirt for fashion reasons - and that's fine."

The pink shirt is also popular among celebrities and politicians, with vice-chancellor Robert Habeck sporting it in a video before the tournament opener.

Germany's home shirt is the traditional white one which the team wore in the opening 5-1 win over Scotland and which will also be used for the final group match against Switzerland.

Brüggen said that Adidas is not releasing how many shirts are sold but said that "we are delighted with the growing enthusiasm for Euro 2024 and the continued high demand for Germany shirts."

Germany are swapping German-based Adidas for Nike from 2027.