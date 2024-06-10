"This is the strongest Scottish team by a country mile."

So says former international Qasim Sheikh, with Scotland sitting on top of Group B at the T20 World Cup.

The Scots are unbeaten, with convincing wins over Namibia and Oman following a share of the points with England in a game washed out by rain in Barbados.

Scotland end the group campaign against Australia in St Lucia on Sunday (01:30 BST) and will go into that match knowing what is needed to progress.

England, who lost to Australia, can only match the five points Scotland are on and the defending champions will be expected to make a dent in the net run-rate difference when they take on Namibia and Oman.

Scotland's rate is 2.164, while England are currently on -1.800.

"It's pretty much the ideal scenario for Scotland," Sheikh told Test Match Special.

"Let's go and try and win against Australia and, if they get close, they're going to be in a good position.

"Scotland have been getting better since their first World Cup in 1999, but it's always been 'it's just nice to be at the tournament'.

"Belief has been growing and this time round you can tell they are hungry and really looking forward to Australia."

'We decided to have a crack at run-rate'

After restricting Oman to 150-7 from their 20 overs, George Munsey and Brandon McMullen starred with the bat to guide Scotland to 153-3 from 13.1 overs.

McMullen made the most of an early drop to finish on 61 not out from 31 balls, clobbering nine fours and two sixes.

"The main priority was to win the game for two points, but at the drinks break we decided to have a crack at the net run-rate," said the 24-year-old.

"We take good confidence into the Australia game, we've done really well as a group so far. We've got to stay level headed and keep raising the bar."

McMullen, who made his Scotland debut in December 2022, averages 45 in one-day internationals and 33 at T20 level.

"It was pleasure to watch him bat, it was a phenomenal innings," said Sheikh of the South Africa-born batter.

"This boy has taken to international cricket instantly.

"All the batters have had a bit of time in the middle, they've all got a bit of form, and that's exciting."