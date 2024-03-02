'It's a pretty good run': Three Hunterdon County wrestlers fall in the state semifinals

ATLANTIC CITY – Undefeated until the state semifinals.

That’s not a bad thing at all and quite rare. Hunterdon Central’s Anthony Rossi and Thomas Brunetti each put together terrific winters wearing the red and black singlet.

Saturday, each suffered their first defeats in the semifinals.

More: Full list of guaranteed medalists at 2024 NJ state wrestling tournament

More: ‘Anything can happen in 13 seconds’: See who made NJ wrestling quarterfinals, and how

“It’s a pretty good run,” Hunterdon Central coach Jon Cantagallo-Rohm said. “They both have had fantastic seasons. They’ve done right by the program, represented us well down here and throughout the seasons. So I’m just hoping we’re ready to bounce-back tomorrow.”

Delaware Valley’s fifth-seeded Jaden Perez (38-2) also had a pretty good year as well, but suffered his second defeat with a 7-3 loss to 16th-seeded Seach Hibler (Leonia/Palisades Park). Hibler has been one of the big stories of the tournament and upset top-seeded Sammy Spaulding of Camden Catholic in the second round.

Leonia’s Seach Hibler defeats Delaware Valley’s Jaden Perez in their 126 lbs. bout. Boys Semifinal rounds on Friday at the NJSIAA State Wrestling Championships in Atlantic City on March 01, 2024

All three have a match in the fifth wrestleback round that begins 9 a.m. Saturday. A win, and they go for third. A loss, and they’re grappling for fifth.

The medal round for third, fifth and seventh place starts at 9:45 a.m.

At 120, the sixth-seeded Rossi (41-1) upset third-seeded Mikey Bautista of St Joseph Montvale, 7-6 in Friday morning quarterfinals. In the semis, he fell 3-0 to Donovan Catholic’s No. 2-seeded Kurt Wehner. They had a scramble early in the third period, in which Rossi momentarily seemed to have Wehner in trouble but he wiggled out.

Wehner got two near fall points in the final 30 seconds to seal the 3-0 win.

At 175, the third-seeded Brunetti lost 21-6 to returning state champion Louis Cerchio of Delbarton.

“We knew coming in that both of them were in good positions in the brackets to make it to the semis,” Cantagallo-Rohm said. “Getting there we knew it was going to be a tough hill to climb. Rossi went out and had a real close match, but now it’s you got to put this behind you and move forward and let’s go work for third place. We’re not content just yet. I have faith in these guys. Both coming in, it’s both of their first loss of the season. We put that behind us and now we try and finish the career as a third-place finisher.”

Other area medalists

Four wrestlers won in the blood round – the fourth consolation round – to clinch a top-eight finish and a state medal.

They are Watchung Hills’ Anthony DiAndrea (113), Bernards’ Nick Villani (144), Voorhees’ Logan Wiecoreck (157) and Governor Livingston’s Cristian Gioia (165).

This article originally appeared on MyCentralJersey.com: NJ Wrestling: Three Hunterdon County wrestlers lose in state semis,