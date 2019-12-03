“Pretty good chance” Darrel Williams out for Chiefs this week

The Chiefs were down one running back when Sunday’s game against the Raiders got underway and they were down two by the time the final whistle blew at the end of the fourth quarter.

Darrel Williams injured his hamstring during the game, which left the rushing duties to LeSean McCoy and Darwin Thompson with Damien Williams already out of action. On Monday, head coach Andy Reid wasn’t optimistic about Williams’s chances of returning to action against the Patriots this week.

“Darrel’s injury, he had a hamstring and that didn’t look very good,” Reid said, via the Kansas City Star. “So, there’s probably a pretty good chance he doesn’t play.”

Thompson had 44 yards on 11 carries in his most extensive playing time of his rookie season. Given the team’s aversion to relying too heavily on McCoy, Thompson could see even more work if both Williamses are out this week.