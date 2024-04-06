‘Pretty crazy story’ of Austin Shenton’s journey to majors with Rays

DENVER — Andrea Shenton had talked for nearly an hour about everything her son, Austin, had overcome to reach the major leagues with the Rays.

Being put into foster care at 2½ years old. Adopted at 5 by Andrea and Dana, his birth aunt and uncle. Learning to help care for his developmentally disabled new brother. Recovering from a series of serious injuries and a severe vision issue. Dealing with his mother’s diagnosis of Stage 3 breast cancer. Handling a trade from his hometown Mariners and the inherent disappointments of pro ball.

So, what did Andrea think once she saw, with her own eyes from the Tropicana Field stands last week, that Austin, now a 26-year-old infielder, actually made it and played in a major-league game?

“It was incredible, and sort of affirming,” Andrea said, her losing battle with tears evident over the phone. “Or more than sort of. It was just affirming that dreams do come true, even when the odds seem just stacked and stacked against you. In the formidable baseball world, and just how hard the world can be on a young person. It was nothing short of amazing.”

Andrea, like most mothers, is biased. But she also knows the full story and the depth of what her son endured mentally, emotionally and physically.

“He had to grow up faster than I think a lot of kids,” she said. “So, I believe that some of that helped him with some of the bumps in the road that come along. Austin and I are really close. We can solve all the world’s problems together.”

If only it was that easy. If they could just make the pain, scars, anxieties and fear all go away.

“There’s always, I feel like in my life, there’s like these little — not even little — but big adversities that keep on kind of coming up,” Austin said. “And it’s like the resiliency that me and my family have, it’s just, it’s pretty resounding. We’ve been through a lot. It’s a pretty crazy story.”

Certainly at the beginning.

Andrea is not willing to share all the details of Austin’s complicated journey from being their nephew to becoming their adopted son or the rest of the family situation, leaving that for Austin to discuss if and when he wants to.

“Some of it was bigger than a kid his age should have ever had to have dealt with,” Andrea said. “But just from about 2½ on, we jumped in to get our foster care license and became guardians of Austin and his brothers and sister.”

As it became clear that Austin couldn’t stay with his birth parents (who he has no contact with) and was headed to foster care and bouncing to different homes, Andrea said she and Dana were determined to do what they could to help. The adoption process was further complicated by Austin being half Native American, a member of the Chickasaw Nation.

“I went into it thinking I was Snow White and there were birdies flying around my head, and I was just going to love them to mental health and love them to security,” she said. “And it’s not that easy. It’s a chaotic and crazy time.”

At 5, Austin was adopted and fully integrated into the family’s home in Bellingham, Washington. (The status of his two other brothers and sister is among the topics the family chose not to share.)

And that started another love story, as Austin met a new brother, Ian, who became his best friend and biggest fan.

Ian suffered a stroke the day he was born, the result, Andrea said, of a platelet abnormality that damaged his brain and left him severely developmentally disabled.

Though Ian is a couple of years older, Austin had to learn quickly how to care for him, especially the grand mal seizures, sometimes a dozen-plus a day. “To hear your 5-year-old yelling from the living room, ‘Mom! Seizure!’” Andrea said, “(Austin) was the little guy, and he had to deal with that.”

With surgery, treatments and plenty of family love, Ian, who turned 28 Saturday, overcame.

“He’s our real rock star,” Andrea said. “He was not supposed to walk or talk or be able to feed himself, and he does all of those things. And he swears like a sailor once in a while.”

Ian and Austin hang out during the offseason, and Ian works part-time at the 1-for-1 training facility Austin owns in Bellingham. Austin also raises money, through golf tournaments and donations (hopefully matched) based on his offensive production, for the Max Higbee Center that helps developmentally disabled teens and adults in Bellingham.

Austin would have still another family medical matter to deal with.

Coming off a stellar performance in the 2018 Cape Cod summer league that had scouts buzzing, he went home to Bellingham, a town near the Canadian border, for a quick break before heading to Miami for his junior year at Florida International.

His parents shared what they’d kept secret during a Cape visit a month earlier: Andrea had an aggressive form of advanced breast cancer, and the odds weren’t good.

Austin was conflicted about whether to go back to FIU or stay with his mom. “It was a really tough time mentally and felt pretty hopeless,” he said.

Andrea and Dana wouldn’t hear of it and were struck once again by the special way Austin was dealing with it.

“It exemplifies how loyal he is, how big-hearted he is, how he is old beyond his years,” Andrew said. “It showed his emotional side. He’s a soft-hearted kid who is always out for the underdog. And, at that moment, I was the underdog.”

Austin, understandably, got off to a miserable start (23-for-100) at FIU. But the fears that scouts no longer were interested weren’t his biggest. “Just as a human, that’s pretty hard — 3,500 miles away from your mom who might not make it,” he said.

Austin showed that resolve again, finishing 65-for-197 (.330) and getting drafted in the fifth round by Seattle. So did Andrea, who now has been cancer-free for five years.

Austin grew up playing all sports, typically well. He may have been leaning more toward playing quarterback until a tackle in a high school game required surgery to repair multiple ligaments in his left knee.

Baseball proved painful, too. He missed time due to a series of injuries as he worked his way through the minors. Broken bones around his right eye when hit by a pitch (with some concern, Andrea said, he could lose vision), a quad strain, three surgeries on his right ankle, another on his left thumb.

Just prior to his July 2021 trade from the Mariners to the Rays (moving from one organization’s Double-A team to the other’s), Austin noticed vision issues, feeling dizzy, “blinded” by stadium lights and unable to see spin on the ball. A hip injury ended his season in June, so it was spring before testing showed an astigmatism and decline in vision to 20-40. All of which only increased his “doubts, insecurities and anxieties” about the future.

Corrective glasses got his vision readjusted to 20-15, and his big-league aspirations reinforced. A strong 2023 that started with a stint at Double-A Montgomery for the third straight year positioned him for the majors, and Jonathan Aranda’s late-spring broken finger created the major-league opening.

Austin often refers to his “long road” and makes a point to mention and thank Andrea and Dana.

“He made his big moment our big moment,” Andrea said, her voice cracking again. “I get a little overwhelmed with that kid’s heart. He doesn’t miss an opportunity to remember where he came from.”

• • •

