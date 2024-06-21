‘It’s a pretty big deal’: Oklahoma City to host two events for 2028 Los Angeles Olympics

OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) — In four years, Oklahoma City will play host to two sports in the LA 2028 Olympic games.

“We are confident we will be an outstanding partner to LA28 and creating a dynamic environment for Olympians and fans,” said Oklahoma City Mayor David Holt. “I can confirm that for the past six years, we have been working closely with leaders from LA28 and the city of Los Angeles to develop a plan.”

Rather than building temporary venues in Southern California for the two events, Olympic game organizers said both Riversport and the softball venue in Oklahoma City are built to international standards.

“For the sport of canoe slalom, there is not any existing venue for this sport in California or frankly the Western United States,” said Casey Wesserman, Chairman of the Los Angeles 2028 (LA28) Summer Olympic Games. “They’ve created the best softball venue in the United states, no softball venue in southern California has more than 2,000 seats.”

The 2028 games also marks the return of softball.

“The Oklahoma City has demonstrated their ability to rally around sport to the nation through hosting the Women’s college world series and investing over $35 million in upgrades to their softball facility,” said Wesserman.

Some residents said they are excited to see such a large event take place right here in Oklahoma.

“I’d say it’s a pretty big deal. I mean, you know, not a lot of stuff happens in OKC,” said Avery Gardner, an OKC resident.

Others said they can’t believe it’s finally happening.

“I’ve lived in Oklahoma my whole life, and, you know, who would have ever thought that Oklahoma would have an Olympic event,” said Jimmy Cook, an OKC resident.

The LA28 Olympics will take place between July 14 and July 30.

