Pretending teams don’t care about vaccination status is a huge farse in the NFL | You Pod to Win the Game
Yahoo Sports' Senior NFL Writer Charles Robinson and Yahoo Sports' Columnist Dan Wetzel discuss why the NFL continues to force teams to claim that vaccination status does not matter regarding player evaluations. Having a little fun at the expense of first year NFL head coach Urban Meyer who is getting reprimanded for telling the truth about the Jaguars roster decisions, and hasn't always had the cleanest track record when it comes to the truth. Hear the full conversation on the You Pod to Win the Game podcast.