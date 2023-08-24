Pret increases membership discounts months after upping price

Pret A Manger said strong demand for its subscription service has helped drive half-year revenues up by more than a fifth despite a recent move to hike the price of the deal (PA) (PA Wire)

Pret a Manger has doubled the discount available for members of its Club Pret subscription scheme, months after introducing the discount and upping the price of membership.

Club Pret launched in April, when the cafe chain added 10% discounts on food items to its five-coffees-a-day subscription service. At the same time, Pret raised the price of membership from £25 a month to £30.

Now, the discount has been extended to 20%, in an effort to highlight the non-coffee aspects of the scheme.

Pret is also launching the subscription worldwide, starting with the US in September and France in November.

Pano Christou, CEO, Pret A Manger said: “Club Pret was built on the idea of rewarding our most loyal customers, giving them more reasons to visit Pret and helping them enjoy everything our menu has to offer. Since we relaunched the subscription, we’re seeing more customers pick up their favourite baguette or croissant with their usual coffee fix, making the most of Club Pret throughout the day, and sharing the benefits with their friends and colleagues.

“We’re now ready to take this even further, doubling the Club Pret discount and expanding this offer to customers outside of the UK. Club Pret has become a critical part of our growth strategy and we’re excited to bring it to more people than ever before, delivering great value in the process.”

The membership scheme played a key role in Pret’s return to profitability in 2022, and the cafe chain said that it had seen 17.8 million transactions using a Club Pret membership during the last three months.