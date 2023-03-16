Presumed Cardinals target QB Jacoby Brissett to join Commanders

With quarterback Kyler Murray recovering from a torn ACL and perhaps missing games at the start of the season, many believe the Arizona Cardinals will target a quarterback in free agency, especially since Colt McCoy is also recovering from a minor offseason procedure.

The player most connected to the Cardinals was Jacoby Brissett. He has connections to Cardinals general manager Monti Ossenfort, head coach Jonathan Gannon and offensive coordinator Drew Petzing.

Brissett was drafted by the Patriots in 2016 in the third round when Ossenfort was the director of college scouting. He was on the Colts when Gannon was a defensive backs coach there. Petzing was his position coach last season with the Browns.

But Brissett will not be coming to the Cardinals. He will head to the Washington Commanders on a one-year deal worth $10 million.

Brissett played well enough in 11 starts last season. He will compete for the starting quarterback job there.

In Arizona, he would have been a temporary placeholder.

He was a perfect match, but he was looking for more than the Cardinals could offer.

He gets the opportunity to be the full-fledged starter and more money than he has been paid before.

What are the Cardinals going to do at QB? We will find out in the weeks to come.

Listen to the latest from Cards Wire’s Jess Root on his podcast, Rise Up, See Red. Subscribe on Apple podcasts or Spotify.

More NFL free agency!

POLL: React to loss of Byron Murphy, Zach Allen 2023 Cardinals free agency, trade tracker Cardinals to sign former Titans DL Kevin Strong

Story originally appeared on Cards Wire