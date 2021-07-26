Preston Williams whips Dolphins fans into frenzy with cryptic tweet

The anticipation throughout the entire Miami Dolphins fanbase is as high as it has been in any recent season — the fans are ready to see the Dolphins strap on the pads and put the offseason behind them. Miami is expected to be a contender this season but the path to getting here was littered with rumors, speculation and plenty more. Between the early offseason rumors of Deshaun Watson being a target of the team and now Xavien Howard’s ongoing contract dispute, Miami fans are hopeful to simply see tangible day to day news come through the wire.

But just as this week was set to kickoff and push Miami into training camp, third-year receiver Preston Williams appeared to have other ideas; as he posted a cryptic tweet to social media the reignited all of those anxieties from Dolphins fans everywhere.

🤐 — Preston Williams (@Thresort) July 25, 2021

Fans have replied or shared Williams’ post speculating that the long-rumored quarterback trade is about to go down or that the team’s All-Pro cornerback is packing his bags and heading elsewhere.

But for all we know, Williams may be posting about his own return to the field amid a very busy and crowded wide receiver room in Miami. Or, even more benign, a non-football related topic all together. There’s no clear indication that anything earth-shattering is imminent for the Dolphins.

But the fan reaction to Williams’ post is all the evidence you need to appreciate just how anxious and eager this fanbase is to see the team return to action. There’s expectations in South Florida that haven’t been around since, well, probably the 2009 season when the Dolphins were coming off of an 11-5 campaign with Bill Parcells and Tony Sparano leading the charge for Miami.

We all know how that story ended. Perhaps this one will be different? The hope that it will be is likely a big source of all this anticipation to return to action. The good news? The time for social media posts is just about over; Miami is back in camp this week.