The Dolphins won’t have wide receiver Preston Williams with them in Buffalo on Sunday

Williams did not travel with the team to face their fellow AFC East club. The Dolphins also traveled without safety Sheldrick Redwine. Neither player was on the injury report this week.

The Dolphins also announced three additions to the active roster. They have signed running back Patrick Laird and elevated linebacker Vince Biegel and cornerback Jamal Perry from the practice squad.

Laird has 75 carries for 240 yards, 33 catches for 272 yards, and one touchdown in 31 games for the Dolphins. Biegel started 10 games in 2019, but missed all of last season with an injury. Perry has appeared in two games for the Dolphins already this season.

Preston Williams, Sheldrick Redwine didn’t travel to Buffalo with Dolphins originally appeared on Pro Football Talk