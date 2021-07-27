Dolphins wide receiver Preston Williams‘ 2020 season ended after eight games due to a foot injury and he isn’t quite ready to resume football work.

Head coach Brian Flores said on Tuesday that Williams will open camp on the team’s physically unable to perform list. He did not do full team work during the offseason program and won’t be eligible to practice until he’s off the PUP list.

Williams caught 18 passes for 288 yards and four touchdowns before getting hurt last season. He was also productive in 2019, but tore his ACL in the middle of the season.

Staying healthy will be essential to Williams finding playing time in Miami this year. Will Fuller and Jaylen Waddle have joined Williams, DeVante Parker, Jakeem Grant, Lynn Bowden, and eight other wideouts in the mix for receiver spots.

Preston Williams on PUP list at Dolphins camp originally appeared on Pro Football Talk