Preston Williams to play for DC in 2024

Former Tennessee wide receiver Preston Williams will play for the DC Defenders in the United Football League during the 2024 season.

Williams played for the Vols from 2016-17 under head coach Butch Jones.

Williams played in 12 games, including three starts at Tennessee. He totaled 16 receptions for 247 yards and two touchdowns before transferring to Colorado State.

The 2024 season is the first for the UFL. The UFL formed after the United States Football League and XFL merged in Nov. 2023.

UFL’s 2024 season will kick off on March 30 between Birmingham (2023 USFL champion) and Arlington (2023 XFL champion). The season will feature eight teams, 40 regular-season games and three postseason contests.

ABC, ESPN, Fox and FS1 are UFL’s television partners.

