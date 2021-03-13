Preston Smith takes incentive-laden pay cut to stay with Packers
- Oops!Something went wrong.Please try again later.
A breakdown of the adjusted contract for #Packers OLB Preston Smith, who now sticks in GB:
— $8M salary ($200K workout bonus, $300K in 46-mans, $6.5M signing bonus, $1M base.)
— $4.4M available in sack incentives, so he can eclipse the $12M he was set to earn before the redo.
— Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) March 13, 2021
The Green Bay Packers and outside linebacker Preston Smith agreed to an altered contract that includes a big pay cut this year but also plenty of incentives.
According to Ian Rapoport of NFL Network, Smith will earn $8 million in salary in 2021, including a $6.5 million signing bonus, and another $4.4 million is available to be earned through sack totals.
The restructured deal substantially lowers Smith’s cap hit, which was originally scheduled to be $16 million in 2021.
Based on the contract details, Ken Ingalls estimates Smith’s cap hit will be $8.75 million, clearing $7.25 million off the team’s cap.
New contract details for the remainder of Preston Smiths deal assuming no new void years were added and his 2022 contract was untouched:
2021 Cap: $8,750,000
2022 Cap: $19,750,000 pic.twitter.com/xityBSzx60
— Ken Ingalls – Packers Cap 💰 (@KenIngalls) March 13, 2021
Smith was set to make $12 million this year on his old deal, so the new structure both helps the Packers’ salary cap situation now and offers Smith a chance to earn more money this season.
The Packers are hoping Smith can deliver a bounce-back season after struggling through a disappointing year in 2020.
Rapoport reports that Smith can earn the full $4.4 million in incentives by tallying 14 sacks next season. The incentives start at six sacks. He had only four sacks last season, but he also produced a career-high 12 sacks in 2019, his first season in Green Bay.
Sack incentives details for Preston Smith:
— $500K for 6 sacks.
— $750K more for 8 sacks.
— $750K more for 10 sacks.
— $1.2M more for 12 sacks.
— $1.2M more for 14 sacks.
Total possible: $4.4M
Smith had 12 sacks in 2019, so it’s right there. Either way, Preston Smith stays. https://t.co/wGVZafc1We
— Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) March 13, 2021
Last month, Packers general manager Brian Gutekunst said he expected Smith back in 2021, setting the stage for a restructure or extension.
The Packers came into Friday at roughly $9.7 million over the 2021 salary cap. Restructures to deals for Smith and safety Adrian Amos have cleared $8 million off the cap.
Related
Report: Packers lowering Preston Smith's cap number in 2021
Packers save $750K in cap space by restructuring Adrian Amos' deal
Packers clear cap space by restructuring contract of S Adrian Amos
Packers won't offer restricted free agent tender to QB Tim Boyle
What will it cost Packers to use restricted free agent tenders?
List
10 most reasonable ways the Packers can clear salary cap space this offseason