Preston Smith named NFC defensive player of the week

The Packers are winning games in a different way this year, and Preston Smith has a lot to do with that.

The outside linebacker was named NFC defensive player of the week, for his performance against the Broncos.

Smith had three sacks and a forced fumble, part of a defensive effort which has become Green Bay’s new thing this year. They’ve played well enough that quarterback Aaron Rodgers has said it’s time for the offense to do its part, which is something they haven’t heard around there in years.

Smith was part of a free agent haul which also included Za'Darius Smith and Adrian Amos, and those investments are already paying off.