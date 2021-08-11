Preston Smith expecting a big season from Packers OLB Rashan Gary

Preston Smith has enjoyed a front-row view of the development and progression made by Green Bay Packers outside linebacker Rashan Gary over his first two seasons in the NFL.

The veteran is now predicting a huge season from the Packers’ ascending edge rusher in Year 3.

“I feel like he’s going to have a high production year this year. I’m calling it now,” Smith said last week. “He’s going to do a lot of great things this year for us and for himself. I’m excited to see what he’s going to do.”

Smith called Gary a “freak athlete” and a “great player” who has “a lot of ability.” And he just continues to work and work to get better each day.

The step he made between Year 1 and Year 2 was especially notable. After producing 15 pressures over 244 snaps as a rookie, Gary delivered 39 pressures over 456 snaps last season. He was one of the most efficient rushers in the NFL by pressure per snap, and there were times over the final two months of the season in which he was a dominant force.

Gary’s steady development has put him on a path pointing towards stardom in 2021.

“He’s shown a lot of growth. He’s making big leaps. He’s not making steps, he’s making big leaps each year,” Smith said. “I’m impressed with him, how he’s improving each year. You don’t see younger guys improve that fast and in that way.”

Packers outside linebackers coach Mike Smith said Gary will be one of the leaders of the defense for years to come, and he’s earned the right to be a leader with the way he works and plays.

The next step is translating all the work and development into consistent dominance on the field. All NFL players can do something great once or twice. The true stars do it all the time. It’s the consistency of greatness that separates the good players from the great ones. Gary, an ascending player entering Year 3, will get his shot to prove he can be a consistently dominant player alongside Smith for the Packers defense in 2021.

