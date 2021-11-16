Preston Road Trophy at stake in Chiefs-Cowboys Week 11 game

The Kansas City Chiefs and Dallas Cowboys rarely play each other, but when they suit up to play on Sunday afternoon, they’ll be playing for the Preston Road Trophy.

Every time these two teams meet, be it the regular season or preseason, the Preston Road Trophy is at stake. What is the Preston Road Trophy you might ask? Looking at it, you might not be so impressed. It looks like something someone made in shop class, but the sentimental value is very important for Chiefs owner Clark Hunt. The trophy was crafted by his father, Lamar Hunt, who made it back in 1998 just eight years before his passing.

Cowboys owner Jerry Jones and Lamar Hunt used to live across the street from each other on Preston Road in Dallas, hence the name of the trophy. It’s nicknamed the traveling trophy because the winner gets to keep it until the next game is played and a new winner is declared. The Chiefs won the first Preston Road Trophy back in 1998 with a 20-17 victory over the Cowboys at Arrowhead Stadium. It’s traveled back and forth between the owners of each team ever since.

This is what's on the line when the Cowboys play the Chiefs on Sunday. The Preston Road Trophy. pic.twitter.com/hU8iBPRG8n — 96.7 The Ticket (@dfwticket) November 16, 2021

Speaking on KRLD-FM in Dallas-Fort Worth, Jones was asked whether this game was special to him. He recanted a great story about the Preston Road Trophy:

“There’s no doubt about it. We have no doubt about it. Lamar Hunt is one of the founders of football. I admire him so much and Clark and his family have just incorporated in and advanced what Lamar was about as far as sports is concerned — very much to the extent that Lamar made the Preston Road Trophy. I live on Preston Road and Lamar lives about as a cat or dog would walk probably 200 yards from me. He had built — looks like a birdhouse. He had it all fixed up real nice, maybe 25, 26 years ago, he presented me with that Preston Road Trophy. He said whether it’s preseason or whether it’s regular season the winner will get the Preston Road Trophy. And it was really something and he presented it to me at a meeting over at SMU that he was having and it was so much. Well, sure enough, they did win the first game we did play. We don’t play that often. And they won it. I had some friends over and were telling them this story, and they said, ‘Well, we sure would like to see it.’ So, I called him and wanted to show them the Preston Road Trophy. And he said, ‘Jerry, I’m not so sure about this. That really is not quite in the spirit of it. I’ll tell you what. I’ll let you have it, but you got to have it back by midnight.’ And the first time I asked him he said, ‘Oh, no, I don’t believe I’ll let you have possession because we’ve earned the possession. We’ll let you drive by with your friends and I’ll put it in the window and look at it.’ Later on I had it and same thing: he wanted to show some people the Preston Road Trophy. I would let him have it. I made his wife come and get it and sign a receipt for it and be sure to bring it back in a day.”

The Jones and Hunt family have shared a bit of a friendly rivalry with both teams getting their start in Dallas. If Kansas City had an NFC rival it’d surely be the Cowboys, and the Preston Road Trophy only adds to that.

The Chiefs and Cowboys last faced off in the 2017 NFL season, with Dallas winning the game 28-17 and the trophy as a result. The two teams were scheduled to play during the preseason last year, but the game was canceled due to COVID-19. This will be the ninth time these two teams have faced off since Lamar Hunt made the Preston Road Trophy. Who will take it home this time? Be sure to tune into the game on Sunday afternoon to find out.

