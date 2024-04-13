Preston North End vs Norwich City LIVE: Championship latest score, goals and updates from fixture

A general view of Deepdale (Getty Images)

Follow live coverage as Preston North End face Norwich City in the Championship today.

An increasingly competitive second tier in English football remains an intense and exciting competition, with the prize of a place in the Premier League on offer at the end of the season.

Last year Southampton, Leicester City and Leeds United were relegated from the top flight and all are hopeful of making a quick return - but the likes of Norwich City, West Bromwich Albion and Sunderland all have real promotion ambitions too.

At the other end of the table, QPR, Cardiff City and Birmingham City will hope for better campaigns than last year’s relegation struggle - while newcomers Sheffield Wednesday will be looking to survive after dramatic progress through the play-offs.

Follow live updates from today’s game in the live blog below.

Preston North End FC 0 - 0 Norwich City FC

15:16

Attempt missed. Liam Lindsay (Preston North End) header from the centre of the box is just a bit too high. Assisted by Robert Brady with a cross following a corner.

Preston North End vs Norwich City

15:14

Corner, Preston North End. Conceded by Marcelino Núñez.

Preston North End vs Norwich City

15:09

Josh Sargent (Norwich City) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

Preston North End vs Norwich City

15:08

Foul by Jack Stacey (Norwich City).

Preston North End vs Norwich City

15:05

Attempt blocked. Ashley Barnes (Norwich City) left footed shot from outside the box is blocked.

Preston North End vs Norwich City

15:03

First Half begins.

Preston North End vs Norwich City

14:30

Lineups are announced and players are warming up.

Preston North End vs Norwich City

14:00

