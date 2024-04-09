Preston North End vs Huddersfield Town LIVE: Championship result, final score and reaction

A general view of Deepdale (Getty Images)

Follow live coverage as Preston North End face Huddersfield Town in the Championship today.

An increasingly competitive second tier in English football remains an intense and exciting competition, with the prize of a place in the Premier League on offer at the end of the season.

Last year Southampton, Leicester City and Leeds United were relegated from the top flight and all are hopeful of making a quick return - but the likes of Norwich City, West Bromwich Albion and Sunderland all have real promotion ambitions too.

At the other end of the table, QPR, Cardiff City and Birmingham City will hope for better campaigns than last year’s relegation struggle - while newcomers Sheffield Wednesday will be looking to survive after dramatic progress through the play-offs.

Follow live updates from today’s game in the live blog below.

Preston North End FC 4 - 1 Huddersfield Town FC

Preston North End vs Huddersfield Town

21:40

Match ends, Preston North End 4, Huddersfield Town 1.

Preston North End vs Huddersfield Town

21:40

Second Half ends, Preston North End 4, Huddersfield Town 1.

Preston North End vs Huddersfield Town

21:38

Hand ball by Layton Stewart (Preston North End).

Preston North End vs Huddersfield Town

21:37

Corner, Huddersfield Town. Conceded by Noah Mawene.

Preston North End vs Huddersfield Town

21:37

Substitution, Preston North End. Noah Mawene replaces Duane Holmes.

Preston North End vs Huddersfield Town

21:37

Substitution, Preston North End. Layton Stewart replaces Will Keane.

Preston North End vs Huddersfield Town

21:37

Foul by Mads Frökjaer-Jensen (Preston North End).

Preston North End vs Huddersfield Town

21:34

Goal! Preston North End 4, Huddersfield Town 1. Milutin Osmajic (Preston North End) right footed shot from the centre of the box following a fast break.

Preston North End vs Huddersfield Town

21:30

Goal! Preston North End 3, Huddersfield Town 1. Milutin Osmajic (Preston North End) right footed shot from the centre of the box to the bottom left corner. Assisted by Alan Browne with a through ball following a fast break.

Preston North End vs Huddersfield Town

21:30

Substitution, Huddersfield Town. Bojan Radulovic replaces Ben Wiles.

Preston North End vs Huddersfield Town

21:26

Goal! Preston North End 2, Huddersfield Town 1. Milutin Osmajic (Preston North End) right footed shot from very close range.

Preston North End vs Huddersfield Town

21:25

Foul by Jordan Storey (Preston North End).

Preston North End vs Huddersfield Town

21:24

Robert Brady (Preston North End) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Preston North End vs Huddersfield Town

21:23

Attempt missed. Ben Wiles (Huddersfield Town) left footed shot from outside the box misses to the right.

Preston North End vs Huddersfield Town

21:20

Substitution, Huddersfield Town. Patrick Jones replaces Josh Koroma.

Preston North End vs Huddersfield Town

21:20

Substitution, Huddersfield Town. Danny Ward replaces Delano Burgzorg.

Preston North End vs Huddersfield Town

21:20

Substitution, Preston North End. Milutin Osmajic replaces Emil Riis.

Preston North End vs Huddersfield Town

21:20

Substitution, Preston North End. Alan Browne replaces Andrew Hughes.

Preston North End vs Huddersfield Town

21:20

Greg Cunningham (Preston North End) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Preston North End vs Huddersfield Town

21:17

Attempt saved. Ali McCann (Preston North End) left footed shot from outside the box is saved in the bottom right corner.

Preston North End vs Huddersfield Town

21:17

Greg Cunningham (Preston North End) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.

Preston North End vs Huddersfield Town

21:17

Foul by Greg Cunningham (Preston North End).

Preston North End vs Huddersfield Town

21:15

Jordan Storey (Preston North End) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Preston North End vs Huddersfield Town

21:15

Attempt saved. Duane Holmes (Preston North End) right footed shot from the centre of the box is saved in the bottom left corner. Assisted by Greg Cunningham.

Preston North End vs Huddersfield Town

21:13

Substitution, Huddersfield Town. Rhys Healey replaces Alex Matos.

Preston North End vs Huddersfield Town

21:13

Attempt missed. Mads Frökjaer-Jensen (Preston North End) right footed shot from outside the box misses to the left. Assisted by Will Keane.

Preston North End vs Huddersfield Town

21:09

Attempt saved. Greg Cunningham (Preston North End) header from the right side of the six yard box is saved in the top left corner. Assisted by Mads Frökjaer-Jensen with a cross.

Preston North End vs Huddersfield Town

21:09

Corner, Preston North End. Conceded by Lee Nicholls.

Preston North End vs Huddersfield Town

21:09

Andrew Hughes (Preston North End) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Preston North End vs Huddersfield Town

21:06

Foul by Will Keane (Preston North End).

Preston North End vs Huddersfield Town

21:06

Josh Koroma (Huddersfield Town) wins a free kick on the left wing.

Preston North End vs Huddersfield Town

21:03

Attempt missed. Liam Lindsay (Preston North End) header from the centre of the box misses to the right. Assisted by Mads Frökjaer-Jensen with a cross following a corner.

Preston North End vs Huddersfield Town

21:03

Corner, Preston North End. Conceded by Michal Helik.

Preston North End vs Huddersfield Town

20:59

Hand ball by Sorba Thomas (Huddersfield Town).

Preston North End vs Huddersfield Town

20:56

Goal! Preston North End 1, Huddersfield Town 1. Will Keane (Preston North End) converts the penalty with a right footed shot to the bottom right corner.

Preston North End vs Huddersfield Town

20:55

Alex Matos (Huddersfield Town) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.

Preston North End vs Huddersfield Town

20:55

Penalty Preston North End. Will Keane draws a foul in the penalty area.

Preston North End vs Huddersfield Town

20:54

Greg Cunningham (Preston North End) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Preston North End vs Huddersfield Town

20:54

Offside, Preston North End. Emil Riis is caught offside.

Preston North End vs Huddersfield Town

20:51

Mads Frökjaer-Jensen (Preston North End) wins a free kick on the right wing.

Preston North End vs Huddersfield Town

20:50

Will Keane (Preston North End) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Preston North End vs Huddersfield Town

20:50

Offside, Preston North End. Will Keane is caught offside.

Preston North End vs Huddersfield Town

20:48

Second Half begins Preston North End 0, Huddersfield Town 1.

Preston North End vs Huddersfield Town

20:33

First Half ends, Preston North End 0, Huddersfield Town 1.

Preston North End vs Huddersfield Town

20:32

Attempt missed. Sorba Thomas (Huddersfield Town) right footed shot from outside the box is too high.

Preston North End vs Huddersfield Town

20:28

Goal! Preston North End 0, Huddersfield Town 1. Josh Koroma (Huddersfield Town) left footed shot from the centre of the box.

Preston North End vs Huddersfield Town

20:30

Attempt blocked. Ben Wiles (Huddersfield Town) right footed shot from the centre of the box is blocked.

Preston North End vs Huddersfield Town

20:30

Attempt blocked. Ben Wiles (Huddersfield Town) right footed shot from the centre of the box is blocked.

Preston North End vs Huddersfield Town

20:28

Attempt missed. Jordan Storey (Preston North End) header from the centre of the box misses to the right. Assisted by Robert Brady with a cross following a corner.

Preston North End vs Huddersfield Town

20:27

Corner, Preston North End. Conceded by Sorba Thomas.

Preston North End vs Huddersfield Town

20:24

Offside, Huddersfield Town. Sorba Thomas is caught offside.

Preston North End vs Huddersfield Town

20:24

Attempt blocked. Josh Koroma (Huddersfield Town) right footed shot from the left side of the box is blocked. Assisted by Delano Burgzorg.

Preston North End vs Huddersfield Town

20:32

Offside, Huddersfield Town. Josh Koroma is caught offside.

Preston North End vs Huddersfield Town

20:24

Attempt missed. Robert Brady (Preston North End) left footed shot from outside the box is just a bit too high. Assisted by Duane Holmes.

Preston North End vs Huddersfield Town

20:21

Attempt missed. Josh Koroma (Huddersfield Town) left footed shot from a difficult angle on the left.

Preston North End vs Huddersfield Town

20:18

Duane Holmes (Preston North End) wins a free kick on the right wing.

Preston North End vs Huddersfield Town

20:17

Foul by Andrew Hughes (Preston North End).

Preston North End vs Huddersfield Town

20:17

Attempt missed. Will Keane (Preston North End) right footed shot from outside the box misses to the left. Assisted by Robert Brady.

Preston North End vs Huddersfield Town

20:14

David Kasumu (Huddersfield Town) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.

Preston North End vs Huddersfield Town

20:13

Duane Holmes (Preston North End) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Preston North End vs Huddersfield Town

20:13

Ali McCann (Preston North End) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.

Preston North End vs Huddersfield Town

20:11

Foul by Ali McCann (Preston North End).

Preston North End vs Huddersfield Town

20:08

Duane Holmes (Preston North End) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.

Preston North End vs Huddersfield Town

20:08

Foul by Duane Holmes (Preston North End).

Preston North End vs Huddersfield Town

20:08

Corner, Preston North End. Conceded by Michal Helik.

Preston North End vs Huddersfield Town

20:08

Corner, Preston North End. Conceded by Ben Wiles.

Preston North End vs Huddersfield Town

20:08

Attempt blocked. Duane Holmes (Preston North End) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked. Assisted by Mads Frökjaer-Jensen with a cross.

Preston North End vs Huddersfield Town

20:08

Corner, Preston North End. Conceded by Delano Burgzorg.

Preston North End vs Huddersfield Town

20:08

Corner, Preston North End. Conceded by David Kasumu.

Preston North End vs Huddersfield Town

20:08

Attempt blocked. Jordan Storey (Preston North End) header from very close range is blocked. Assisted by Greg Cunningham with a headed pass.

Preston North End vs Huddersfield Town

20:03

Corner, Preston North End. Conceded by Matthew Pearson.

Preston North End vs Huddersfield Town

20:03

Liam Lindsay (Preston North End) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Preston North End vs Huddersfield Town

20:00

Attempt missed. Sorba Thomas (Huddersfield Town) right footed shot from outside the box is high and wide to the left from a direct free kick.

Preston North End vs Huddersfield Town

19:58

Foul by Mads Frökjaer-Jensen (Preston North End).

Preston North End vs Huddersfield Town

19:52

Offside, Preston North End. Duane Holmes is caught offside.

Preston North End vs Huddersfield Town

19:50

Robert Brady (Preston North End) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Preston North End vs Huddersfield Town

19:48

Corner, Huddersfield Town. Conceded by Mads Frökjaer-Jensen.

Preston North End vs Huddersfield Town

19:47

First Half begins.

Preston North End vs Huddersfield Town

19:15

Lineups are announced and players are warming up.

Preston North End vs Huddersfield Town

18:45

Follow live football coverage with The Independent today.

Whether it's Premier League, Champions League, a European Championship or the World Cup we will keep you up to date with everything you need to know.

We will have all the latest scores, goals and updates plus analysis and reaction throughout the game here.