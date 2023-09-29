Preston Lancaster adds to impressive 2023 campaign in TA's 42-20 win over UCS

Tuscaloosa Academy quarterback Preston Lancaster has been a dominant force on the field for the Knights this season.

Through the first five games of 2023, Lancaster has thrown for 1,434 yards and 21 touchdowns, while rushing for 75 yards and three scores. He has thrown for more than 150 yards, with a season-high 435-yards, and scored at least four touchdowns in each of the Knights games this season.

In TA's 42-20 win over University Charter on Thursday night, it was no different. Lancaster added to his impressive numbers this season. In three quarters, he threw for more than 200 yards and five touchdowns, while also adding in one rushing touchdown.

The dominant offensive performance from Lancaster is nothing new for the Knights, in fact it is almost expected.

"Preston is becoming a great leader for us," Tuscaloosa Academy coach Josh Wright said. "Preston is a competitor. Usually in bigger games he shows up. We go as he goes."

The 6-foot, 210-pound junior has played football his whole life, but he has not always played under center.

"I started playing football when I was younger," Lancaster said. "I played flag football first. I was a quarterback then, but then I became a left tackle and linebacker in middle school. My ninth-grade year I started playing quarterback again, and I've been playing it ever since."

Since he began playing quarterback at TA his freshman year, Lancaster has put up 4,796 yards of total offense, along with 57 touchdowns. He does not just serve as the quarterback for the Knights offense, either, as he also gets reps punting the ball for the Knights.

"(Football) is fun for sure," Lancaster said. "I like to win, so when we win it's fun."

Aside from football, Lancaster also plays baseball in the spring for the Knights. He finished the 2022-23 season batting .348, while adding in 29 RBI and 31 hits.

While Lancaster enjoys playing baseball and football, the two are not his favorite activity. Instead, he said he prefers something completely different from the two — duck hunting.

"I like duck hunting the most," he said. "I wouldn't choose between (baseball or football), I like them about the same, but I like hunting."

