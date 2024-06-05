Preston Laird returns to NMSU, joins Jason Hooten’s staff

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) — On Tuesday, New Mexico State men’s basketball announced that Preston Laird is returning to Las Cruces to join Jason Hooten’s staff as an assistant coach.

My family and I are excited to be back. Thank you @CoachJHoot for the opportunity. #AggieUp https://t.co/V4JXc8Deca — Preston Laird (@coach_plaird) June 5, 2024

This will be Laird’s second stint at New Mexico State.

Laird spent four seasons at NMSU (2012-2016) working under former head coach Marvin Menzies before following him to UNLV. Laird played a key role in helping the Aggies to four-straight postseason appearances and a pair of WAC regular season titles.

During his four years in Las Cruces, Laird was a member of the New Mexico State staff that made three-straight NCAA tournament appearances from 2013-15, posting an overall record of 97-43 and going 52-10 in conference play during that span.

Laird makes his way back to Las Cruces after spending five seasons as an assistant coach under Darrel Walker for the Little Rock Trojans. Last season, Laird helped lead the Trojans to a 21-win season and secure the OVC regular season championship and the number one seed in the conference tournament after being picked to finish seventh in the 11-team Ohio Valley Conference.

“We are very excited to add Preston and his family to our coaching staff. He is a terrific young coach and someone that I’ve gotten to know over the past couple of years. Preston really understands the game and has proven himself a good recruiter,” NMSU head coach Jason Hooten said in a press release. “He will bring a strong knowledge of what it takes to win and cultivate young student athletes. Preston is a tremendous role model and someone that I’m excited to work with, and it was quite evident from the beginning that Preston truly enjoyed his time here at New Mexico State while working for former Aggie Head Coach Marvin Menzies. Welcome home Preston!”.

