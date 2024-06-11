Preston fined £40,000 for offensive fan chants

Preston North End finished the 2023-24 Championship season in 10th place [Rex Features]

Preston North End have been fined a total of £40,000 for two incidents of offensive supporter chants at away games during the 2023-24 season.

The club were charged with crowd control misconduct by the Football Association over a chant in their Championship fixture at Huddersfield Town in December and another in their FA Cup tie at Chelsea in January.

They admitted both charges, which related to failing to ensure their supporters conducted themselves in an orderly fashion as well as using improper language.

Preston were fined £10,000 by an independent regulatory commission for the incident during the Huddersfield fixture, which involved an offensive, derogatory chant referencing local rivals Blackpool.

They were fined a further £30,000 for a homophobic chant directed towards the opposition in their cup tie against Chelsea.

North End reminded supporters of their zero-tolerance anti-social behaviour policy following the fixture against Chelsea.

The club were also ordered by the commission to implement an action plan to attempt to prevent future incidents of crowd misconduct.