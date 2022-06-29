Preston Carey, an eighth grade who can bench 315 pounds and squat 405 pounds, talks Rutgers football offer

Over the weekend, Long Island eighth-grader Preston Carey was offered by Rutgers football. It was all part of a big weekend for Carey that includes being awarded the MVP at the prestigious FBU camp in New Jersey.

Carey, who turned 15-years old this spring, is a defensive line prospect who will be enrolling at one of the top programs in New York (more on that a little bit later). He visited Rutgers football over the weekend, meeting with head coach Greg Schiano and assistant coach Scott Vallone.

In June, Carey has added offers that includes Georgia and Michigan.

The ties to Long Island are strong for Rutgers. Two current members of the 2023 recruiting class for Rutgers, wide receiver Dylan Braithwaite and safety Ian Strong, are among Long Island’s best players.

A former NFL player and a standout at Rutgers, Vallone hails from Long Island where he played at St. Anthony’s. He was a class of 2008 recruit who had offers that included Boston College, Duke, Maryland, Minnesota, North Carolina State and Virginia among others.

Vallone was a four-star recruit coming out of high school.

List

Tosin Babalde talks Maryland & Rutgers football visits with decision coming up soon.

Tosin Babalade talks Rutgers football visit, recent visits to Maryland and Ohio State.

Carey is likely to blow-up soon, especially after his performance at FBU. He told RutgersWire that he can bench 315-pounds and squat 405 pounds. Not shockingly, he has been working out in a gym and conditioning since he was 10-years old.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Football University FBU (@footballuniversity)

Check out what Preston Carey had to say about his visit to Rutgers football, the offer from the Big Ten program as well as his performance at FBU…as well as where he will play his high school football starting this fall!

1

1

p

p

e

e

P

P

h

h

Preston Carey talks recent FBU camp, winning Gatorade Award

“So actually, I got awarded the Gatorade Award, which is the MVP for the camp. And also I got called up and I got recognized as on the watch list and also going to be named a freshman All-American soon. So I’m looking forward to that and that will be a blessing..”

Story continues

PReston Carey on getting an offer from Rutgers football

“It went amazing. You know, coach Schiano, he is an amazing man, you know, coaching wise and just as a man. He sat down with me for an hour and spoke with me. And my father was there – and my father’s an advocate for being a great man off the field. Even though you have God-given talent on the field, he wants me to be a great man off the field.

“Coach Schiano was just basically repeating my father’s words and just saying all the right things and that was great to hear because at the end of the day, you know, football is going to be great for me and that’s one of the reasons I am where I am today. But at the end of the day football at some point ends and you always need to be a great man.”

Preston Carey on his interest in Rutgers football after the offer this weekend

“My interest level is definitely high…it’s very close to home. And also it’s the birthplace of football, which is very important. The stadium is amazing. That was my first time touring the stadium and the locker rooms and the whole facility and honestly, I was kind of blown away.

“It was really amazing to see and coach Vallone – he’s a great coach, and he’s a great guy. And I very much loved it. And obviously, speaking with coach Schiano after the tour, just made me love it even more. So that definitely could be a top school for me.”

Preston Carey on how his relationship started with Rutgers football

“So I actually did day one of FBU and straight from there, I went to Rutgers and I had been connecting with coach Vallone – he went to St. Anthony’s. And that’s how I got that connection. He went to St. Anthony’s and he played [defensive line] Now obviously, he went on to play at Rutgers and I’m going to St. Anthony’s this year and I’ll be playing varsity and that’s how I made that connection.”

Preston Carey on joining a stacked St. Anthony's team that includes Rutgers commit Dylan Braithwaite

“We’re going to be looking to win a state championship.”

1

1