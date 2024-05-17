Prestigious U.S. Mid-Amateur Championship will finally bring Evan Beck closer to home for major event

MANAKIN-SABOT — The amateur golf circuit has taken Evan Beck across the country and back, and in the coming months the Virginia Beach native plans to play tournaments in Los Angeles, Philadelphia, Minnesota and New Jersey.

But in the fall, he’ll finally be in his home state for a prestigious event when the U.S. Mid-Amateur Championship is contested near Richmond. A field of 264 golfers from across the country will compete in stroke-play qualifying Sept. 21-22 at both Kinloch Golf Club in Goochland County and Independence Golf Club in Midlothian. The top 64 finishers then compete in match play Sept. 23-26 at Kinloch.

Beck finished second in the U.S. Mid-Am last year at Sleepy Hollow Country Club in Scarborough, New York.

The Mid-Am hasn’t been played in Virginia in more than 20 years, and Beck and defending Mid-Am champion Stewart Hagestad got a preview when they played Kinloch this week during a Mid-Am media day.

“It’s a wonderful venue, I’ve always thought a lot of Kinloch, and I’m so excited that a USGA event is going to be so close to home,” Beck said. “I’m really excited that it’s going to be here.”

“It’s great, especially from a cost perspective, having to travel,” added Beck, who moved recently to Washington, D.C. “Last year was in New York, before that it was in Wisconsin and those are flights, hotels, so hopefully I’ll be able to stay with some family. I feel really fortunate that it’s here this year.”

There were a record 6,060 entries to qualify for last year’s Mid-Am. The event — open to amateurs who are at least 25 — is regarded as the national championship for post-college amateurs and awards a host of perks to the winner, including a likely invite to the Masters Tournament, an exemption into the U.S. Open and the next two U.S. Amateur Championships and the next 10 Mid-Ams.

Hagestad, of Newport Beach, California, defeated Beck 3-and-2 last year to win his third consecutive Mid-Am. Hagestad recently played in his third Masters Tournament.

Hagestad and Beck will vie for the Mid-Am in September on a picturesque Kinloch course designed by Richmond-based architect Lester George and amateur golf legend Marvin “Vinny” Giles III — a two-time USGA champion. Kinloch was slated to host the Mid-Am in 2020, but the pandemic canceled the tournament.

The club’s head golf professional, Andrew Black, is a Chesapeake native and Hickory High graduate.

Beck, after starring for Norfolk Academy and competing for Wake Forest and as a pro, got his amateur status reinstated in 2018 and has been one of the region’s best since. He won back-to-back Eastern Amateur championships at Elizabeth Manor Golf & Country Club in Portsmouth in 2021 and ’22.

Beck won the George L. Coleman Invitational at Seminole Golf Club in Juno Beach, Florida, last month after back-to-back second-place finishes the previous two years there.

“The camaraderie at the Mid-Am level is unlike any other I’ve played at,” Beck said. “I think we’re all pretty good friends and we look forward to these events at these spectacular venues and just hanging out and hitting chips and putts and talking about what we’re thinking about. You would never do that as a junior golfer or a college guy trying to make it. But now we’re all at different stages of our lives and just out here because we really love the game.”