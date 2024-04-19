Pressure? What’s that? Texas softball credits preparation as reason for consensus No. 1 ranking

AUSTIN (KXAN) — The Texas softball team enters this weekend’s Big 12 series against Kansas as the consensus No. 1 in national polls for the first time since 2006, but as far as head coach Mike White is concerned, it shouldn’t phase them.

“Pressure isn’t an actual thing. It’s self-perceived,” he said. “It’s what you’re making up in your mind. We just have to concentrate on playing the game and let the rankings speak for themselves.”

MORE THAN THE SCORE: Stay up to date on sports stories like these, and sign up for our More than the Score sports newsletter at kxan.com/newsletters

The lofty ranking comes after the Longhorns won a series over the Oklahoma Sooners for the first time since 2009, and after they swept Baylor with ease last weekend, they’ll face a Jayhawks team that’s fourth in the Big 12 and looking for an upset at home.

Sophomore catcher Reese Atwood, who is No. 3 in Division I softball with 61 RBIs and six shy of the single-season Texas record, said being recognized as the best team in the country at a given moment is great. She credits the work the team puts in before they take the field as the biggest reason they’re at the top of the rankings.

‘Football isn’t going to last forever’: Family, pursuit of degree kept Alfred Collins at Texas for 5th year

“It’s definitely the preparation this team does,” she said. “Practices throughout the week have been super special for us because we can lock in on certain things we need to learn and get better at. That’s what is keeping us here.”

Atwood has been one of the top run producers in the country this season, and a big part of that has been because the hitters ahead of her in the lineup are doing their part. Ashton Maloney has hit .667 since moving into the leadoff spot in the lineup and she’s 10th in Division I with a .453 season batting average. As a team, the Longhorns are No. 2 in the country with a .369 average.

AUSTIN, TX – APRIL 07: Texas catcher Katie Stewart (20) is met at home plate by her teammates after hitting a two run home run during the Big 12 college softball game between Texas Longhorns and Oklahoma Sooners on April 7, 2024, at Red & Charline McCombs Field in Austin, TX. (Photo by David Buono/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images)

Kansas (27-14-1, 11-7 Big 12) lost their series last weekend 2-1 to Texas Tech, and the win they picked up was a wild 15-12 contest in eight innings. The Longhorns know they can’t let their guard down against a team they’ve traditionally handled relatively easily because everyone is out to give them their best shot.

“It puts us in a position to really bring our ‘A’ game,” outfielder Bella Dayton said. “It doesn’t put any more pressure on us. We just enjoy playing the game how we do and we’re excited to keep going.”

LAST WEEK: No. 1 Texas sweeps another Big 12 series, takes out No. 24 Baylor

Dayton hit some internet fame recently after being featured on the YouTube page for one of the biggest sports content creators on the internet. Dayton’s triple in Game 3 of the Oklahoma series was featured on Jomboy Media’s page. With almost 2 million subscribers, Jomboy Media founder Jimmy O’Brien took the ESPN video of Dayton’s big hit and broke down her routine at the plate and the intensity she brings to the game. From the two strips of eye black under her left eye to her primal yell after sliding into third base safely head-first, Jomboy’s video of Dayton has more than 717,000 views since it was posted April 12.

Dayton thought it was pretty cool once her brother told her who Jomboy was.

“He’s a big follower of him (Jomboy) and he got super excited over it,” Dayton said. “I’m super glad that he’s getting into softball a little more. I saw a video he did with UCF prior, so him getting into women’s sports is kinda cool and to see how he’s elevating softball is nice.”

The series against the Jayhawks begins at 5 p.m. Friday at Arrocha Ballpark in Lawrence, Kansas.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KXAN Austin.