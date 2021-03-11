‘Pressure is privilege’: Prescott speaks truth to power in Cowboys presser

Cameron Burnett
·7 min read
“Pressure is privilege, and I’m privileged to have it,” Dak Prescott said upon being asked whether or not his new, four-year $160 million deal puts extra pressure on him to perform as the quarterback of the Dallas Cowboys.

That statement encapsulates a tremendous performance of confidence, humility and excitement during Wednesday’s celebratory press conference hosted by the Cowboys to honor their franchise star.

After two years in the making, the two sides finally arrived at a deal for a new contract on Monday. Team owners Jerry and Stephen Jones held a celebratory press conference on Wednesday with their franchise QB to talk about the deal, amongst many other things.

This was the first time the elder Jones has spoken to the media since the season ended, so many questions were in order regarding the triumph with Prescott and the upcoming offseason.

“Among some of the great names of the Dallas Cowboys, the Staubach’s, the Romo’s, the Aikman’s…there has been no one that I’ve had the occasion to be a part of that enjoys the support about all of the right things that you and I want to aspire to be than Dak Prescott. It was amazing, absolutely amazing. We have certainly said that our future is with Dak and we are keenly aware that the process that we’ve done over the last several years has created a conversation…don’t confuse that with how right we think this decision is.”

Jones doubled down on Prescott in his opening statement, declaring that he believes in him 100% and knows this was the right decision. The emotion was seen between the two from the beginning of the press conference, showing the excitement this day had finally come.

Prescott explained his emotions.

“Overwhelmed with so many different emotions right now from love, from support, from the faith that has just been instilled in me by an amazing organization. Eagerness, excitement, anxiousness to give this organization and the Jones family everything they invested and that’s a Super Bowl and that’s to go win.”

The Now and Future Face of the Franchise

The newly-signed quarterback spoke highly of the Jones family, clearing any doubt that he would be a Dallas Cowboys through and through.

“I grew up a Dallas Cowboys fan, never in a million years did I imagine not being a Cowboy once I put on this uniform and I put on this star,” Prescott said. “There was never a slight doubt in my mind that I wouldn’t wear the star for the rest of my life and as (Charlotte Jones) told me a couple of days ago, when you sign that line you’re a Cowboy forever and you can’t get out and I’m excited for that…this is just the beginning.”

Throughout such a tumultuous couple of years, this negotiation was drawn out and Jones was asked about why this was the case for him and Prescott.

“It went that way because it could. There was never a doubt in my mind when someone says ‘are you worried that Dak doesn’t have his mind on his business and thinking about his future and the contract’,” Jones said “Dak’s his own worst enemy there…Dak’s ability to zone in and focus and take it to the field, I knew that we weren’t dealing with something fragile.”

When asked about the future of the Cowboys, especially this offseason, Jones had a very quick answer.

“I feel great about our future and I don’t mind telling you the main reason I feel great is the guy sitting right next door to me,” Jones said, referring to Prescott.

Prescott is the only quarterback from the 2016 draft class to still be with their original team. Now, after signing this contract, that will stay true.

“I think anybody in the NFL, being a Dallas Cowboy, that’s going to help your career,” Prescott said.

Coming Back From Injury

Prescott referred to the phrase “control what I can control” multiple times during the presser, showing he has kept a steady head even through the challenges he’s faced on and off the field. He was asked about his health since reporters haven’t talked to him since the ankle injury suffered in Week 5 that ended his season and led to concerns over his future status.

“I thought about jogging out here and jumping on the stage but I don’t know if y’all are ready for that but I’m healthy,” Prescott said. “I thank you for the support, I thank Cowboys Nation, everyone out there who was praying for me, sending their condolences, that’s a feeling that I’ll never be able to put in words to be in that hospital bed not really knowing what’s going to happen.”

When the injury happened, the decision to take the franchise tag and bet on himself was questioned by national analysts and fans alike.

“I’m insulted when people say I gambled because you get out what you put into something and I’ve given so much and I’m going to continue to give because that’s how you reap the rewards,” Prescott said.

The Famous Photo

Prescott was also asked about the photo his brother Tad posted on Twitter on Monday, embracing after the contract was decided on.

As transcribed by USA Today’s Jori Epstein

Joneses negotiating with Todd France

With uncertainty regarding the financial situation in the NFL, there were a lot of moving parts when Stephen and Jerry Jones were working on this deal with France.

“It was a great working relationship and I’ll say this: Whenever it came to a negotiating point that was going to make our team better and help us with our team, (France) said ‘okay you get that one’ so what was really important about this deal was the structure and it does allow us, the way we worked his cap situation over the next four years was a huge positive,” Stephen Jones said.

Motivation

Signing a deal that makes him the second-highest-paid quarterback, there were questions surrounding Prescott’s ultimate motivation, which he answered emphatically.

“I’ve never played this game for money. If you can go where I’m from and you see where I am now, money has never been a motivation,” Prescott said. “(The reason I play), that’s to win, to chase, be the best individual, be the best quarterback that I can be and I think everybody should have a goal like that.”

After his injury, Prescott also noted that he needs to play the game safer and smarter to take care of himself but says that if the game is on the line: “That’s who I am…the best ability is durability.”

In this huge moment for the franchise quarterback, Prescott also took the time to give those who look up to him a message that can stick with them through his experience.

“To all young kids out there, whatever it is that you want to do…it’s out there for you, the decision has been made, take the road less traveled,” Prescott said. “Roger Staubach’s saying is ‘take the extra mile and see how lonely it is’… believe in yourself, have faith, and don’t stop till you’re there.”

What’s Next

As the focus shifts towards the future for Dallas, Prescott is focused on getting ready to play and win as a member of the Cowboys. Before his injury, the team looked like it was making a positive turn for the season.

“We obviously won that game I was in, we were going to win the next one, we were going to win the one after that so forth until we were celebrating a Super Bowl here in Dallas. Obviously, that’s my plan, get a parade in Dallas,” Prescott said. “The next big press conference we have is hopefully in a year after that big parade.”

Now that the Prescott contract saga is over, Dallas looks towards the rest of this offseason, where they will look to surround him with the talent he needs to win the Super Bowl he speaks of.

