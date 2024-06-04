'Pressure is a privilege' - new Hull boss Walter

Tim Walter began his coaching career at Bayern Munich II. [Getty Images]

New Hull City head coach Tim Walter says he welcomes the pressure as he prepares to take charge of the Tigers next season.

His predecessor Liam Rosenior was sacked on 7 May despite receiving a Championship Manager of the Year nomination after a seventh-placed finish.

But Walter, who left Hamburg in February, is ready for the challenge at the MKM Stadium.

"Pressure is everywhere and pressure is a privilege," the 48-year-old told BBC Radio Humberside.

"It is a perfect point to be working together. We have a very good relationship, we think in the same way.

"I will try to bring my energy to the team and create a synergy with the fans. It'll be a perfect match."

Walter also warned his new players that he expects them to work hard, as he looks to deliver a high-energy style of football.

"It is very intense, but with a lot of possession," he added.

"But possession is nothing when you don't work on and off the ball.

"It is important to have a good mentality off the ball then you can create more on the ball."