'Pressure is a privilege' - new Hull boss Walter
New Hull City head coach Tim Walter says he welcomes the pressure as he prepares to take charge of the Tigers next season.
His predecessor Liam Rosenior was sacked on 7 May despite receiving a Championship Manager of the Year nomination after a seventh-placed finish.
But Walter, who left Hamburg in February, is ready for the challenge at the MKM Stadium.
"Pressure is everywhere and pressure is a privilege," the 48-year-old told BBC Radio Humberside.
"It is a perfect point to be working together. We have a very good relationship, we think in the same way.
"I will try to bring my energy to the team and create a synergy with the fans. It'll be a perfect match."
Walter also warned his new players that he expects them to work hard, as he looks to deliver a high-energy style of football.
"It is very intense, but with a lot of possession," he added.
"But possession is nothing when you don't work on and off the ball.
"It is important to have a good mentality off the ball then you can create more on the ball."