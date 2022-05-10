The pressure is mounting on Sammy Watkins

Former Clemson wide receiver Sammy Watkins signed a deal with the Green Bay Packers in April, but despite the move, Watkins is not a sure-fire lock to make the roster.

The nine-year veteran’s contract is one year for up to $4 million based on incentives, and with the Packers loading up on receivers in the 2022 NFL Draft, there won’t be a lot of open spots at the receiver position.

Here’s what Nate Davis of USA TODAY Sports had to say about Watkins being on thin ice.

The first pass catcher taken in a receiver-rich 2014 draft, Watkins just joined his third team in three years and has only surpassed 50 receptions once in the past six seasons. Second-rounder Christian Watson headlines the Pack’s three-receiver draft haul, so could be pretty tough for Watkins to survive the final cutdown coming out of the preseason.

As Davis mentioned, Green Bay drafting three receivers in this year’s draft puts pressure on Watkins. Along with the three rookie pass-catchers, Packer veterans Allen Lazard and Randall Cobb are favorites of Green Bay quarterback Aaron Rodgers, so if all five make the final roster, there may only be one or two open spots at wide receiver. Add in former Clemson receiver Amari Rodgers, who had significant playing time as a returner, and Watkins is in real danger of being cut.

The good news for Watkins is that, outside of Cobb, he has the most experience of all receivers currently on Green Bay’s roster. With such a young receiving room, the Packers may want Watkins to stay and provide Aaron Rodgers with a reliable weapon.

In 13 games with the Baltimore Ravens last season, Watkins had 394 yards and one touchdown on 27 receptions. All-Pro receiver Davante Adams is no longer with the Packers, so Watkins has the opportunity to fill his shoes and be a perimeter threat.