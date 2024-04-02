'The pressure was the highest it has been this season'

[BBC]

Former Leicester City winger Matt Piper has been discussing how important it was for the Foxes to get back to winning ways against Norwich City, after losing their lead at the top of the Championship table, on the latest When You're Smiling podcast.

Goals from Kiernan Dewsbury-Hall, Stephy Mavididi and Jamie Vardy saw Enzo Maresca's side come from behind to grab all three points and record just their second win in seven Championship matches.

"We were all feeling the pressure. I think Enzo [Maresca] was because it had got to that stage in the season where everything had been going really right for him," said Piper.

"He would have been so confident. We were 17 points clear at one point and that was the gap that we had. We were sort of reeled back in and then you couldn't even buy a win over these past couple of months.

"He is not an experienced manager but his players stepped up for him. I don't think it was a vintage performance, but they stepped up.

"They dug in, when the pressure was probably the highest it has been this season, and they got the job done.

"That was such an important win to hopefully change this flow that has happened over the past six or so weeks."

Piper also praised Dewsbury-Hall's performance against the Canaries: "Him getting into that inside-left position really caused Norwich a lot of problems. He had the confidence out there.

"He was front-footed, getting on the ball in certain areas and his passing was neat and tidy. He delivered a couple of wicked balls into the Norwich penalty area.

"He was the driving force and personality and that was important from him."

Listen to the full podcast on BBC Sounds