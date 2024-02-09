Pressure is high for Florida football’s recruiting efforts, per The Athletic

Billy Napier and the Florida football program have been fighting hard to restore glory to the Gators but it has not been easy. In fact, it often feels like a Sisyphean task pulling the Orange and Blue out of its historically low doldrums.

The Athletic’s Ari Wasserman recently took a look at the college football recruiting landscape in a survey of schools where the pressure is running the highest. As expected, Florida was among those listed and for obvious reasons.

“Billy Napier seemed so close to signing a dominant class in 2024, but his program lost so much top-shelf talent in the final month heading into the early signing period,” Wasserman begins. “Morale is already pretty down in Gainesville and the pressure is mounting for results on the field in the coming year.

“Florida is in desperate need of some dominant recruiting results,” he continues. “Napier was brought in to be the anti-Dan Mullen. He created this vast recruiting department to get results and there have been some solid signs — like five-star quarterback D.J. Lagway — but there have been a lot of bumps. The Gators need bonafide results in a hurry.”

After three straight losing seasons — the first time it has happened since the 1940s — the Gator Nation is growing very impatient with the progress of the program. If Napier cannot turn things around quickly, he might be looking for a new job soon enough.

Story originally appeared on Gators Wire